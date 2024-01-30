Is Jeremy Roach playing today vs Virginia Tech? Duke point guard status explored

Senior guard Jeremy Roach has been dealing with injuries this season and is a significant piece for the Duke Blue Devils. His injuries have piled up throughout the season but he's expected to play in tonight's road game against the Virginia Tech Hokies.

Roach has shown the ability to dominate games as he has played 18 games and recorded 13.8 points, 2.4 rebounds, 3.1 assists and 1.4 steals per game while shooting 47.7% from the floor, including a 44.8% 3-point percentage. But what exactly do we know about Roach's knee injury?

Also Read: Duke vs Virginia Tech Basketball Predictions, Odds and Picks - Jan. 29 | College Basketball Season 2023-24

Jeremy Roach injury update

Jeremy Roach is 100 percent healthy as his name is no longer popping up on the injury report. While he came off the bench in their most recent game against the Clemson Tigers, it is unclear if Roach will return to the starting lineup tonight.

However, he was able to play 25 minutes against the Tigers without showing any significant issues moving up and down the court. Coach Jon Scheyer did not publicly announce if the move to put him on the bench was due to the injury or wanting to create a spark for the second unit in that game.

What happened to Jeremy Roach?

The Duke Blue Devils have been playing well but Roach suffered an ankle injury a couple of weeks ago. In the Jan. 13 game against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets, Roach went down with a right knee injury and returned for a few minutes before being pulled by coach Jon Scheyer.

In a TikTok video after the game, Jeremy Roach was heading to the plane while being on crutches. However, things seemed to be more of a preventive measure than due to the injury itself.

When will Jeremy Roach return?

It is expected that Jeremy Roach will not miss any time due to the injury. That would be a massive relief for the Duke Blue Devils as they are going to need to continue winning games if they want to climb into the top 10 programs in college basketball.

Also Read: Duke basketball injury report vs Virginia Tech, Jan. 29: Latest on Jeremy Roach, Christian Reeves and more