LSU Tigers women's basketball guard Last-Tear Poa had suffered a concussion during the team's SEC championship semifinal against Ole Miss. She fell on the ground while hitting the back of her head. Poa was then transported to St. Francis Hospital for further diagnosis of her concussion, which led to her remaining absent from LSU's championship game against South Carolina.

Is Last-Tear Poa playing today against Middle Tennessee?

Yes, Last-Tear Poa is playing against Middle Tennessee on Sunday. She returned to the court for the ongoing NCAA Tournament, where LSU defeated the Rice Owls in the first-round showdown. Following their first-round victory against Rice, Poa, who is now cleared by the medical team from her concussion, will be a part of the lineup against Middle Tennessee.

The No. 3 seed LSU vs. No. 11 seed Middle Tennessee second-round showdown will take place Sunday afternoon at Peter Maravich Assembly Center in Baton Rouge. The game is scheduled to tip off at 2:30 p.m. ET and will be broadcast on ABC. It is also LSU's first broadcast on the network since last season's national championship game against Iowa.

Following the Tigers' first-round victory against Rice, coach Kim Mulkey opened up about their main agenda: securing another win against Middle Tennessee and advancing to the Sweet 16 to defend their national title.

"You kind of don't talk about yesterday," Mulkey said. "You talk about Middle Tennessee because we've got to focus our energy today because we won't be on the floor tomorrow with a 2:00 game.

"We have to do everything today in the film room, everything on the floor. So you don't talk about what happened yesterday. You talk about what we have to do to be successful. They're very attentive. It's kind of like you flush it."

Last-Tear Poa's stats last game

After making a comeback on the court following her concussion, Last-Tear Poa performed well during LSU's 70-60 victory over Rice. When she came to the court in the first quarter, fans received her with a standing ovation and continued cheering her on throughout the game.

The Tigers guard played for 19 minutes, put up nine points and had one assist to her name.

Can the Tigers advance to fulfill their dreams of becoming back-to-back national champions? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.