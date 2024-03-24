Purdue vs. Utah State Prediction, Odds & Picks for Sunday 24th - March Madness 2024

The Purdue Boilermakers will clash Sunday afternoon with the Utah State Aggies in the second round of March Madness 2024. The Boilermakers are among the favorites to win it all this season, being awarded the No. 1 seed a few days back on Selection Sunday. The Aggies were awarded the No. 8 seed themselves.

Purdue defeated HBCU school Grambling State in the first round of proceedings with a confident 78-50. Utah State had a stronger opponent: the TCU Horned Frogs, a No. 9 seed, whom the Aggies overcame 88-72.

Purdue vs. Utah State Betting Odds

Purdue vs. Utah State spread: Purdue -11.5

Purdue vs. Utah State over/under: 148.5 points

Purdue vs. Utah State money line: Purdue -613, Utah State +441

Purdue Boilermakers: 17-16-1 ATS this season

Utah State Aggies: 15-15-2 ATS this season

These are the odds for the game, as presented by SportsLine.

Purdue vs. Utah State Prediction and Picks

Purdue should win this one easily, with the Boilermakers being favored by almost 12 points. Zach Edey should be the player to watch for the No. 1-seeded school. He has already been selected as the Big Ten Player of the Year. Edey leads the nation in points scored per game (24.6) and is third in rebounds per game (12.0). His field goal percentage stands at 62%, which is 16th in the country.

Utah State forward Great Osobor was the MWC Player of the Year. He averaged 17.8 points (85th in the country), 9.1 rebounds (42nd) and 2.9 assists per game. His field goal percentage is 58.3%, which ranks a respectable 27th in the country.

Purdue should advance to the Elite Eight without much fuss. However, we expect the Aggies to give them a run for their money and cover the spread.

Prediction: Purdue 78-69 Utah State

Purdue's Matt Painter criticizes the NCAA for its scheduling

Purdue coach Matt Painter seems to disagree with how the ruling body of college athletics, the NCAA, schedules the games of March Madness. The coach spoke about it in his latest press conference:

"It was great, especially when they got into the stands, you’re starting the game, and people are filling in; it’s surreal, right? You would think you’d start a game and everyone’s going to be there. It’s like a major city crowd, like going to LA for an event, or people show up by the fourth inning."

The Boilermakers vs. the Aggies showdown tips off at 2:45 p.m. ET and will be shown live on CBS.