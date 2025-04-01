“Is she the new Diana Taurasi?”: Fans react as Paige Bueckers dropped f-bomb during UConn’s win vs USC

UConn’s Paige Bueckers had fans buzzing after a video on social media showed her dropping the f-bomb during the Huskies 78-64 victory over USC on Monday. In an Instagram post on Tuesday, Overtime WBB posted a video that showed Bueckers finishing a contact layup and reacting by dropping the f-bomb to an and-one call.

“WELCOME BACK HOPKINS PAIGE 😭👏,” the caption said.

Fans reacted in the comments section as they expressed their surprise at the outburst of emotions from Bueckers.

“Is she the new diana taurasi, possibly,” a fan commented.

A fan reacts as Paige Bueckers dropped a f-bomb during UConn’s win vs USC - Image source: Instagram/overtimewbb

“Been waiting for times like these,” another fan commented.

A fan reacts as Paige Bueckers dropped a f-bomb during UConn’s win vs USC - Image source: Instagram/overtimewbb

More fans continued to respond to the UConn star’s actions as they expressed their feelings concerning the matchup with USC.

“This was awesome watched it last night and let's goo Huskies we keep rolling,” a fan said.

“Paige is so tuff. The March madness menace is balling out in her last dance we love to see it,” another fan commented.

“Mama Paige,” a fan said.

Fans react as Paige Bueckers dropped f-bomb during UConn’s win vs USC - Image source: Instagram/overtimewbb

Paige Bueckers makes history and leads UConn to another Final Four

Paige Bueckers powered the UConn Huskies to book their 24th NCAA Championship Final Four ticket after a 78-64 victory over USC in the Elite Eight. She amassed 31 points and six assists to lead the Huskies to another national semifinal. Freshman Sarah Strong - with a double-double (22 points and 17 rebounds) - also had a breakout performance.

"It takes a village," Bueckers said, highlighting the contributions of everyone on the UConn roster.

Bueckers - who notched 30-plus points for her third consecutive NCAA Tournament game - has moved her third (2406 points) on UConn’s all-time scoring list.

The Huskies will battle UCLA in the Final Four for a place in the national championship, which has been out of reach for Paige Bueckers and UConn. She won national player of the year in 2021 but the biggest prize has never been in her grasp.

