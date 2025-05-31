Is TCU’s Olivia Miles dating Chicago Sky star Maddy Westbeld? Exploring former Notre Dame teammates’ love life

Olivia Miles sent her fans into a frenzy on Friday when she posted snaps of herself looking cozy with former Notre Dame teammate Maddy Westbeld on Instagram. Miles didn't directly confirm her relationship with Westbeld, but the photos of them together were enough for college hoops fans to anoint them as the sport's newest power couple.

Ad

Olivia Miles shared photos of herself with Maddy Westbeld on her Instagram account. Source: Instagram/@_oliviamiles_

They first became teammates in the 2020-21 NCAA season when Miles and Westbeld joined Notre Dame as top high school recruits. Westbeld made waves in her freshman year, averaging 15.2 points and 7.9 boards through 20 games in the 2020-21 campaign. Miles, on the other hand, played just six games for Notre Dame, averaging 9.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.5 dimes.

Ad

Trending

They spent four more seasons together at Notre Dame. Miles and Westbeld also became co-parents to a cat named "Bean Miles-Westbeld." They shared their cat's adventures with their fans, creating an Instagram page for their beloved fur baby.

Miles and Westbeld first appeared on Bean's Instagram page on Jan. 23. The post showed a photo of Westbeld holding Bean while taking a selfie with Miles. They included a short caption for the Instagram post.

Ad

"family! my mamas then some of my aunties, uncs, and big cuzzies."

Ad

Their basketball careers diverged after the 2024-25 season, with Olivia Miles joining TCU through the transfer portal and Maddy Westbeld moving to the WNBA to play for the Chicago Sky. Miles continued to support Westbeld, though, even showing up at one of the Sky's games.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Miles and Westbeld's fans then got a pleasant surprise when the TCU star posted pictures of them together in an Instagram post.

Former Notre Dame teammate Kylee Watson was delighted to see their snaps, writing, "AND THE HARD LAUNCHHHH IM IN TEARS" in the comments section. She also shared Miles and Westbeld's photo on her Instagram story.

Kylee Watson reacted on Instagram to Olivia Miles sharing photos of herself with Maddy Westbeld. Source: Instagram/@_oliviamiles_

How Maddy Westbeld and Olivia Miles fared for Notre Dame in the 2025 March Madness

Olivia Miles and Maddy Westbeld's final NCAA Tournament didn't go according to plan as the Notre Dame Fighting Irish got eliminated in the Sweet 16 of this year's March Madness.

Ad

Notre Dame guard Olivia Miles addresses the crowd after beating Michigan in the 2025 NCAA Tournament. Photo: Imagn

Miles, who suffered an ankle injury in the first-round game against Stephen F. Austin, averaged 6.7 points and 5.3 dimes in the 2025 NCAA Tournament. She scored 10 points and issued three assists in her final game for Notre Dame against TCU.

Westbeld also struggled in her final Big Dance for Notre Dame, averaging 5.5 points and 1.5 boards in the games against Michigan and TCU. She shot 4-of-18 from the field in her final two games for the Irish.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joel Reyes Joel Reyes is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of the Philippines.



Joel has 10 years of work experience in sports writing, beginning his career at TopBet News (2014-2017) before joining Sportradar as an Integrity Analyst for its Integrity Services team (November 2017 to December 2020). He became a Content Writer at Sports World News (June 2021 to 2022) before joining Sports Brief as a Sports Editor in February 2023.



Duke is Joel's favorite college basketball team, a proven winner in the NCAA that always attracts the best talent. His favorite moment was Duke beating Wisconsin in the 2015 final.



When not working or watching sports, Joel likes to watch movies and TV series, as well as travel. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here