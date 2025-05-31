Is TCU’s Olivia Miles dating Chicago Sky star Maddy Westbeld? Exploring former Notre Dame teammates’ love life

Olivia Miles sent her fans into a frenzy on Friday when she posted snaps of herself looking cozy with former Notre Dame teammate Maddy Westbeld on Instagram. Miles didn't directly confirm her relationship with Westbeld, but the photos of them together were enough for college hoops fans to anoint them as the sport's newest power couple.
They first became teammates in the 2020-21 NCAA season when Miles and Westbeld joined Notre Dame as top high school recruits. Westbeld made waves in her freshman year, averaging 15.2 points and 7.9 boards through 20 games in the 2020-21 campaign. Miles, on the other hand, played just six games for Notre Dame, averaging 9.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 3.5 dimes.
They spent four more seasons together at Notre Dame. Miles and Westbeld also became co-parents to a cat named "Bean Miles-Westbeld." They shared their cat's adventures with their fans, creating an Instagram page for their beloved fur baby.
Miles and Westbeld first appeared on Bean's Instagram page on Jan. 23. The post showed a photo of Westbeld holding Bean while taking a selfie with Miles. They included a short caption for the Instagram post.
"family! my mamas then some of my aunties, uncs, and big cuzzies."
Their basketball careers diverged after the 2024-25 season, with Olivia Miles joining TCU through the transfer portal and Maddy Westbeld moving to the WNBA to play for the Chicago Sky. Miles continued to support Westbeld, though, even showing up at one of the Sky's games.
Miles and Westbeld's fans then got a pleasant surprise when the TCU star posted pictures of them together in an Instagram post.
Former Notre Dame teammate Kylee Watson was delighted to see their snaps, writing, "AND THE HARD LAUNCHHHH IM IN TEARS" in the comments section. She also shared Miles and Westbeld's photo on her Instagram story.
How Maddy Westbeld and Olivia Miles fared for Notre Dame in the 2025 March Madness
Olivia Miles and Maddy Westbeld's final NCAA Tournament didn't go according to plan as the Notre Dame Fighting Irish got eliminated in the Sweet 16 of this year's March Madness.
Miles, who suffered an ankle injury in the first-round game against Stephen F. Austin, averaged 6.7 points and 5.3 dimes in the 2025 NCAA Tournament. She scored 10 points and issued three assists in her final game for Notre Dame against TCU.
Westbeld also struggled in her final Big Dance for Notre Dame, averaging 5.5 points and 1.5 boards in the games against Michigan and TCU. She shot 4-of-18 from the field in her final two games for the Irish.
