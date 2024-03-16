Is Tyler Kolek playing tonight vs UConn? Looking at Marquette guard's availability for Big East tournament

Marquette Golden Eagles guard Tyler Kolek has been a part of the team since transferring from George Mason ahead of the 2021 season. The Golden Eagles lost to Creighton last season in the Big East tournament quarterfinals, but this season they will take on the No. 2 ranked UConn Huskies in the Big East championship finals today at Madison Square Garden.

But is Tyler Kolek going to be a participant in this Big East tournament championship game?

Is Tyler Kolek playing tonight vs. UConn?

The UConn guard will not be playing in the Big East championship game.

Kolek has been on the sidelines after suffering from an oblique injury he sustained during Marquette's victory over Providence last month. This led to him missing out on the last three regular-season games as well as the opening games of the Big East tournament.

Expand Tweet

On Thursday, before their quarterfinal game against Villanova, Marquette head coach Shaka Smart provided an update on Kolek's status, saying that they are expecting him to rehabilitate and be ready for the upcoming NCAA tournament.

"He's still day-to-day and not planning on playing tomorrow, but he's close. He practiced for part of our session today, and he's been working out and continues to get treatment. The plan is absolutely for him to play next week, and he's made really good progress," Smart said.

Also read: When is Women's Selection Sunday 2024? Date, Time and TV Channels and more

How did Tyler Kolek injure himself?

During Marquette's 91-69 victory over Providence in the regular season last month, Kolek sustained the injury after awkwardly twisting his body while attempting a pass on the court.

This led to him being sidelined for the entire second half and the rest of the regular season and Big East tournament games against Villanova and Providence.

Expand Tweet

Before his injury, Tyler Kolek was a huge part of the team's success. He averaged 15.0 points, 4.7 rebounds and 7.6 assists for the Golden Eagles this season. Last season, he was named the Big East Player of the Year for helping his team win both the regular season and conference tournament titles.

The Golden Eagles will want Kolek to recover and be on the court during their NCAA tournament games starting next week.

Do you think Kolek will recover from his injury before the start of the NCAA tournament? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Read More: College basketball schedule today: TV channel, streaming options, and more