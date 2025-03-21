Is Tyrese Hunter playing today vs Colorado State? Looking at Memphis guard’s availability against the Rams

Memphis guard Tyrese Hunter's status for the No. 5 seed Tigers' opening-round NCAA Tournament game against No. 12 seed Colorado State on Friday remains uncertain. Hunter sustained a foot injury during the American Athletic Conference Tournament semifinal last weekend, and his availability has been a topic of discussion leading up to the West Regional game.

Ad

Tyrese Hunter injury update

While the injury was not serious, the 6-foot senior is still battling soreness and discomfort in his left foot. He went down during the second half of the Tigers' AAC game against the Tulane Green Wave and did not dress for the championship game against UAB.

Hunter, who averages 13.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game, was seen on crutches and in a walking boot on the sidelines during the title game.

Ad

Trending

Is Tyrese Hunter playing today?

Memphis coach Penny Hardaway has been cautious with Hunter's injury. When asked about Hunter's status for the Rams game, Hardaway said Tuesday he remains optimistic but did not guarantee his star senior will be available to play.

"There is a small percentage for sure, and there is wishful thinking," Hardaway said. "It's gonna take prayer and [then] some to get him on that court. We'll see what happens."

Ad

However, speaking with reporters on Thursday, Hunter confirmed he would not be playing against Colorado State.

"I can honestly say I'm not playing tomorrow," Hunter said at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, via USA Today.

The matchup tips off at 2 p.m. ET from Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle and will air on TBS. It can also be streamed on Paramount+.

When will Tyrese Hunter be back?

Although Hunter will not suit up for Memphis in its opening March Madness game, there remains hope that he will be ready for the Tigers' potential second-rounder against the Maryland-Grand Canyon victor.

Ad

Though the Wisconsin native did not provide a specific timetable, he seemed encouraged that his recovery was progressing well.

"Coming along. It's healing," Tyrese said, according to The Commercial Appeal. "Working with the team to make sure I get better … We don't got, like, a full grip on it. Just knowing that I have an opportunity to get back and get better. So, that’s what we’re working toward every day."

Ad

Tyrese Hunter's stats last game

Hunter had been in fine form for the Tigers before this foot injury. He played 23 minutes against Tulane in the AAC semifinals, scoring seven points with four assists and a rebound.

With Hunter out, sophomore guard Baraka Okojie started and played 28 minutes in the win against UAB in the conference championship game. Okojie will most likely get the starting nod again on Friday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here