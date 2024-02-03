Isaiah Collier injury update: USC HC Andy Enfield provides latest on Trojans' star guard

The Trojans were dealt a tough blow early in January with point guard Isaiah Collier going down with a hand injury against Washington State.

When injured, the point guard was averaging 15.4 points on efficient 50.6% shooting for USC this season. He also led the Trojans with 66 assists. With Trojans fans hoping to have him back in the lineup soon, head coach Andy Enfield provided a positive update on Collier's recovery.

Isaiah Collier injury update

USC Trojans' Isaiah Collier

Before the Trojans' 69-78 loss at the hands of Oregon on Thursday, Isaiah Collier was seen getting shots up pregame. Coach Andy Enfield gave an update in his postgame press conference. While deferring to doctors for an official timeline, Enfield said Collier's hand injury recovery is progressing well.

“Well, that’s up to the doctors,” Enfield said when asked about an official return date.

“He is progressing. His hand has progressed significantly," he added. We’re very hopeful to get him back."

Enfield's latest update came after he had said Wednesday that Collier remained on track with his initial 4-6 week recovery timeline, per The Orange County Register's Luca Evans.

What happened to Isaiah Collier?

Star point guard Isaiah Collier suffered a hand injury during USC's January 10 game against Washington State, forcing him out in the second half.

The team struggled without Collier, ultimately falling to the Cougars. The sophomore has now missed four straight games because of the hand injury. His prolonged absence left questions for the team moving forward.

With Collier sidelined, the Trojans turned to freshman Bronny James to step up at guard. Previously the first guard off the bench, James has seen his minutes expand.

When will Isaiah Collier return?

Isaiah Collier is projected to miss 4-6 weeks with his hand injury, sidelining the star guard until late February at the earliest. Collier will miss key conference games and likely any NCAA Tournament appearance for struggling USC.

Still, returning before the season's end provides a draft showcase opportunity. Already considered a high lottery pick for 2024, Collier can reinforce his status with NBA scouts while aiding the Trojans during his abbreviated return from injury.

Mired in their worst start since 2012-2013, the 8-13 Trojans find themselves amid a concerning six-game losing streak. Facing increasingly long odds for a March Madness appearance, USC will look to stop the bleeding and get back on track when they take on Oregon State next.

