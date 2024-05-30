“It almost has Eli Manning feel to it”: NBA analyst believes LeBron James and Rich Paul are ‘manipulating’ the system for Bronny

From the moment Bronny James declared for the 2024 NBA draft in April, speculations have arisen about his landing spot. Rumors suggested that teams could draft Bronny to lure his father, LeBron James, to their team, since he has expressed a wish to play with his son.

Bronny has dismissed those rumors, claiming no GM would do that. However, Paul Pabst of "The Dan Patrick Show" feels that this situation is similar to Eli Manning's. During the 2004 NFL draft, the quarterback refused to play for the San Diego Chargers after being picked No. 1 and was traded to the New York Giants an hour after the pick.

"It almost has an Eli Manning feel to it. While being a second-round pick, not the No. 1 overall, the father, who has a lot of juice and the agent who had a lot of juice, manipulating the system to try to get their son in a certain place." (Timestamp-2:20)

Bronny James is a predicted No. 54 pick, according to ESPN, a jump from No. 98. This change was due to his promising performance during the NBA draft combine earlier this month in Chicago. The guard hit a 40.5" max vertical, third best of all.

He received workout invites from 10 teams but accepted just two: the Phoenix Suns and the LA Lakers. This could hint at where the guard might land in June. The Suns have the No. 22 pick, while the Lakers own a second-round pick.

Bronny James' agent claims the focus is solely on development

Many have predicted that the Lakers will draft Bronny in an attempt to keep LeBron, who has a player option available this summer and could opt out. However, Bronny's agent, Rich Paul, has dismissed those rumors, claiming that player development is more important to him.

In a statement to ESPN, Paul informed that the young athlete will forgo his college eligibility to stay in the draft and added:

"The Lakers need to look at Bronny like everyone else. If they value him enough and he's there, that's great. If it's not the Lakers, that's great. I won't be mad if it's not.

"It's obvious that people hear the conversation around the dad and son playing together, but that's not our focus. If it happens organically, great. I'm not building on that. It only takes one team. I don't care where that team is — it can be No. 1 or 58 — (but) I do care about the plan, the development."

Rich Paul also said Bronny will not sign a two-way contract, to avoid playing for a G League team before moving to the NBA.

What do you think are Bronny James' prospects in the NBA? Let us know in the comment section below.

