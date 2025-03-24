"It is chaos": Dawn Staley compares South Carolina locker room to a baby daycare, lauds Te-Hina Paopao for stepping up as the calming voice

March Madness always brings unexpected moments, and for the South Carolina Gamecocks, their latest win on Sunday, over the Indiana Hoosiers in the second round of the NCAA Tournament, was no exception. With an intense battle leading to a 64-53 victory, head coach Dawn Staley’s squad displayed leadership.

However, one of the most notable takeaways from the game wasn’t just the team’s performance on the court—it was the dynamic energy within the locker room and the steady leadership of Te-Hina Paopao that made the difference.

Following the Gamecocks' hard-fought win over No. 9 seed Indiana, Staley shared an amusing look into her team’s locker room dynamic. When asked about what sparked South Carolina’s third-quarter scoring run, Staley likened the team’s environment to a chaotic daycare. Staley explained:

“Well, they just told me ‘Pao’ (Te-Hina Paopao) calmed them down, but I’m sure it was amongst nine to ten other voices talking. It’s just a daycare – that’s what I’m referencing. It’s not like a board meeting where there’s one person talking at a time. It is chaos."

She added:

“I was glad to see they actually stopped and listened to her because what she says is coming from being an experienced player that’s been through this process, and we need her voice.”

Paopao's defensive effort limited Indiana’s offensive threats, particularly against standout shooter Shay Ciezki. When analyzing the impact Paopao had defensively, Staley had nothing but praise. She said:

“Pao’s defense was great. It was executed to a T. That young lady – I don’t want to butcher her last name, we just call her Shay – Shay (Ciezki) does a really good job going left. She is unconscious going left. She is super efficient, and ‘Pao’ just sat on her left hand, forced her right. I think she got 12 points, but she would have gotten a lot more if she would have got into the flow of going left.”

“I thought she did a great job. We told her that in the locker room. I’m happy that we’re helping to complete ‘Pao.’ ”

Te-Hina Paopao has been widely recognized as an elite shooter throughout her career. Coach Dawn Staley emphasized how far Paopao’s defensive game had come and why her growth on that side of the ball was invaluable to South Carolina’s championship aspirations.

Dawn’s Day Care Continues to Dominate

The undefeated South Carolina Gamecocks claimed last season’s national championship. Not only that, they have earned the affectionate nickname Dawn’s Day Care due to their high-energy, youthful roster.

South Carolina faced a familiar challenge against Indiana, reminiscent of last season's Sweet 16 matchup where they narrowly secured a 79-75 victory after nearly losing a big lead. This time, the first two quarters were a struggle, but the Gamecocks adjusted and found their rhythm in the second half.

As they gear up to face either, No. 4 Maryland or No. 5 Alabama, Dawn Staley’s squad is as energetic and dominant as ever. If “Dawn’s Day Care” continues to listen to its experienced leaders and execute when it matters most, another national championship could very well be within reach.

Also read: Recapping everything Dawn Staley said before South Carolina face Indiana in March Madness

