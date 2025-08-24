"It was quite painful": John Calipari's wife Ellen playfully vents about 24-hour notice and marathon speech at Razorback Gala

John Calipari's wife, Ellen Calipari, attended the Razorback Foundation's Diamond Gala on Friday in Fayetteville, Arkansas. She later expressed her humorous frustration on Instagram, detailing her experience with the abrupt invitation and her husband's lengthy speech.Ellen posted a picture on Instagram of her dining table with her name card from the gala on Saturday.&quot;Last night, I attended a Gala for the Razorback Foundation! This Roommate I have 🤨 gave me, wait for it… 24 hours notice!😡,&quot; she wrote. &quot;It was to thank the many people that make things possible for the coaches and athletes. All the coaches spoke. My Roommate was in the last group and it was almost 9 PM. I told him to keep it short! As in SHORT! Did he listen? He absolutely did not!🤦🏻‍♀️ It was quite painful.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostShe affectionately refers to her husband and Arkansas coach John Calipari as her &quot;roommate&quot; on Instagram.Ellen further added that she used her planer the following day and humorously wished she could put her roommate through it, joking that it wasn't a wood chipper, but she still had plenty of ideas of what to do with it.John Calipari's wife Ellen jokes about Palmer coaching him down drivewayOn Wednesday, Ellen Calipari added another playful post, showing her husband, John Calipari, taking trash bins out to the curb. He was accompanied by the family's dog, Palmer, whom she humorously suggested was guiding Calipari through the chore.&quot;I guess it’s the kickoff of the pre-preseason of trash season! Palmer tried to lay around with his paws up a little bit over the summer, because the Roommate really wears him out! 😅😂 Palmer was ready for today and coached the Roommate down the driveway! ... You did good today Roommate! All I can say is, you better keep it up! Palmer and I are watching you!&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostFans enjoy their playful banter and appreciate the lighthearted glimpse into their domestic life.Calipari enters his second year as Arkansas' coach after a notable tenure at Kentucky. The Razorbacks finished last season with a 22-14 record and secured a spot in the NCAA Tournament, reaching the Sweet Sixteen.