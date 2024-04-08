"It's ALL about winning": Eagles QB Jalen Hurts backs Diana Taurasi's national championship claims to be considered GOAT

There's been a lot of debate in the last couple of weeks over Caitlin Clark being the women's college basketball greatest of all time. Despite her scoring record, many believe that the Iowa point guard needs a national championship success to claim the GOAT title.

Diana Taurasi holds the same opinion on the debate and made it known in a recent installment of the “Bird & Taurasi Show.” Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts, a guest on the show, backs the claim, believing Caitlin Clark indeed needs the national title.

“I think that’s what makes the difference between the world's best and great’,” Jalen Hurts said. “Everybody dreams of winning championships … I think it is something to win the championship … It’s all about winning. That’s always the main thing. That’s what everybody competes and works for.”

Will Caitlin Clark be considered GOAT following another title game loss?

Following yet another heartbreaking loss in the national championship game, this time to South Carolina at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio, Caitlin Clark finds herself at the center of ongoing deliberations. This defeat marks the second consecutive year that the Lisa Bluder-led Iowa Hawkeyes have fallen short in the title game, following their loss to LSU in 2023.

While Clark's individual performace is undisputed, her inability to clinch the ultimate team prize leaves room for doubt regarding her GOAT status in women's college basketball.

A brilliant college career nonetheless

While she didn't end up with the national championship, Caitlin Clark has had a noteworthy career in college basketball. She has undoubtedly taken the women's game to another level on the collegiate stage.

She ends her college career with the women's basketball scoring record, overtaking Kelsey Plum for the honor. She's also the NCAA Division leading scorer after breaking Pete Maravich's 54-year-old record. This undoubtedly communicates greatness.

The national title matchup against South Carolina is the point guard's last game in college basketball. She will transition to the WNBA next season and is expected to be the first-overall pick in the 2024 WNBA Draft later this month on Apr. 15.