"It’s in the best interest of more money" - Outgoing Pac-12 member UCLA's coach says conference realignment not best for student-athletes 

With the conference realignment still in play, schools continue to transfer from Pac-12 to the Big 10. Recently, the UCLA Bruins moved to the Big 10 Conference following the rumors. There have been quite a few teams that have made the move to the Big 10, including Oregon and Washington.

The Bruins recently competed in the Pac-12. Now moving up to the Big 10, head coach, Mick Cronin wasn't exactly happy with the decision. In a recent interview, Mick talked about the move to the Big 10. The reason behind these moves has been quite common among all schools, which relays that the realignment is in the best interest of the athletes.

Gonzaga v UCLA

Though Cronin did not let this reason slide during an interview with USA Today.

"None of it is in the best interest of student-athlete, no matter what anybody says. It's in the best interest of more money to cover the bills. That's it.", said Cronin

To back his statements, Cronin added that schools might have to compensate the athletes in the future, which would make the current realignment moves of no real use.

"This all happened because of money, that's just a reality. It's not all because of football. Where's this going to be in five years when whenever the ruling comes down, you got to pay the revenue players? Then where's that money coming from? We've already exhausted the media right There money.", added Mick

With the Bruins moving to the Big 10, the Pac-12 is now dangerously scarce. The current landscape suggests the possibility of either a merger or even dissolution of the conference amid these realignment moves.

What's next for the Pac-12

Oregon State, Stanford, Cal, and Washington State are the only remaining teams in the conference. Not only that, the figure is set to decrease, as Oregon and Washington recently finalized a deal where they will be joining the Big 10 following the 2023-24 season. Though, there hasn't been much activity rumored from Stanford or Cal.

Conference Realignment Football

By the looks of it, Standford, who has billions of dollars of endowment will be looking for a power five. On the brighter side, there have been talks of Pac-12 expansion, with around 11 teams likely to join the conference in the future. It will be interesting to see what will be left of Pac-12 following the upcoming season.