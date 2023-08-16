According to the latest reports, the Pac-12 expansion is reaching the closing stage. The conference is finalizing an agreement to absorb the American Athletic Conference into its fold, ensuring the safety of the Pac-12 in the college sports landscape after months of chaos.

In what has been a tough but progressive negotiation between the two parties over the last week, the AAC will dissolve without its team incurring exit fees. The Pac-12 will subsequently extend invitations to 11 current ACC schools to become full members of the league.

The Pac-12 expansion marks the dawn of a new era for the Power Five conference following a lengthy period of uncertainties. Many analysts and observers in the world of college athletics had predicted the death of the league. However, it appears to be sailing towards safety.

Mountain West teams are still an option for the Pac-12 expansion

The Pac-12 expansion plan is also looking towards a couple of Mountain West Conference teams. There were earlier reports of a potential merger between the Pac-12 and MWC. However, the negotiation did not progress due to the complexities involved in the merger.

Nonetheless, it appears the Pac-12 will pick a few teams from the MWC to join its new-look league. San Diego State, Boise State and Colorado State are potential candidates to join the Pac-12 in 2025. Following a one-year exit notice, their exit fee will stand at $17 million.

To accommodate the three Mountain West schools, the four new members of the AAC will earn a reduced share in conference distribution. North Texas, UAB, UTSA and Florida Atlantic recently joined the American this summer following the exit of Cincinnati, UCF and Houston.

Who gets the conference television broadcast rights?

As the Pac-12 expansion draws nearer to completion, the new subject of debate is the network that takes charge of the conference television rights. As it stands, there’s a possibility of having one television network take control of the league’s media right or shared between two networks.

Apple, which previously agreed to a media deal with the Pac-12, is considered a favorite for the league broadcast rights. The tech giant retains its interest in the conference as it hopes to establish its subscription-based streaming network, Apple TV+, in the college football landscape.

Despite previously pulling out of a potential deal with the Pac-12, ESPN is a candidate for the new-look league media rights. The AAC sealed a media deal with ESPN in 2021 and with the grant of rights still belonging to the network, they remain an option for the TV broadcast.