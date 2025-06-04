After her final college basketball season, former Miami Hurricanes star Haley Cavinder announced the direction of her competitive spirit. In a lighthearted social media post captioned “DAY 1 OF GOLF LESSONS ⛳️,” Cavinder revealed that she would be learning golf.

On Tuesday, Cavinder shared a video on TikTok, dressed in a black cropped hoodie and tennis-style skirt. Later in the video, Haley took her fans on a journey through her day before she stepped into a golf simulator studio at GolfTec.

“I’m taking this so serious ahahhahaha 💀 idc,” Cavinder captioned on one part of the clip, capturing the mindset of an elite athlete embracing a fresh challenge.

Cavinder introduced fans to her new goal and the reason behind her decision.

“I am dressed like I'm going to play golf,” Cavinder said. “Because I’m going to my first golf lesson today. I still got it and I feel like I want to be good at something. Again, it’s my competitive edge to be able to golf. I’m going to meet my coach Eric and I want to take you guys along.”

“Locked in #golf @GOLFTEC,” Cavinder wrote.

Haley mentioned that her twin sister Hanna would also be following her on the golf journey and taking golf lessons at Golf Tec. The short video clip showed Cavinder taking swings in a golf simulator, practicing her form.

Cavinder has often spoken about the role her drive and discipline have played in all her endeavors.

During her time with the Hurricanes, Cavinder averaged 18.2 points, 6.5 rebounds and 4.7 assists while shooting 46.2%.

Haley Cavinder channels Baywatch vibes with twin Hanna in red swimsuits

Hanna and Haley Cavinder dressed in iconic red swimsuits reminiscent of Baywatch. The former Miami Hurricanes basketball stars flaunted their toned physiques and playful energy during a beachside workout session that doubled as a promo for their upcoming fitness program, TWOHOT.

In an Instagram post on Sunday, the Cavinder twins posted a Baywatch-inspired look as a tribute to the classic '90s series. Haley and Hanna officially launched the guide on Sunday.

“TWOHOT, the ultimate summer workout guide out now, link in bio🌶️,” the caption read

The TWOHOT project is a full-body summer workout program designed to keep participants motivated and moving throughout the summer. TWOHOT is the latest addition to their growing wellness brand, Twogether Fitness, which already offers fitness challenges, nutrition advice and guided programs to fans and followers.

