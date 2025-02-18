“It’s crazy, but being in the stands is a must for me”: Flau'jae Johnson’s mom Kia Brooks expresses pride for LSU star resharing a fan’s sweet message

Flau'jae Johnson's mom Kia Brooks was at the Moody Center in Austin for the LSU Tigers' game against the No. 3 Texas. She has become a constant bridge for the program fans, helping them see more of the coaches and players. Brooks has also developed a bond with the entire star cast and regularly updates them on her Instagram story.

So, when a fan appreciated Brooks' tiring efforts in keeping up with her daughter's basketball journey, she could not help but post it on her story.

"It's crazy, but being in the stands is a must for me. I need to be there to cheer on my kids, especially during milestone moments like these," she replied.

Kia Brooks shares the significance of attending LSU games | @kiajbrooks/ig

It was not the first time had traveled to cheer for her daughter. She patiently sat outside the Oklahoma airport with her family, waiting for Flau'jae Johnson to come and pick them up. Brooks then playfully exposed the LSU guard for lying about her estimated arrival time.

In a way, Kia Brooks plays an active role in the Tigers' success this season. Apart from her daughter, she is in regular dialogue with other team members.

Brooks also takes it upon herself to point out small wins for the program, like Jada Richards getting 5 minutes of action before the break against the Aggies. It was a huge moment for the freshman, as it indicated coach Kim Mulkey believed in her skills.

Flau'jae Johnson and the LSU Tigers face their second loss

Mikaylah Williams led with 18 points on 7 of 19 shooting, Flau'jae Johnson added 16 while Aneesah Morrow grabbed another double-double, 15 points and 20 rebounds.

Nevertheless, Texas, which came off defeating the South Carolina Gamecocks and Kentucky Wildcats, emerged victorious 65-58. It was only the second loss of the season for the Tigers, coming right after Johnson celebrated the program's dominant run.

For Valentine's Day, Flau'jae Johnson surprised every player on her team with a luxury bag from Gucci, Prada, Louis Vuitton and other brands. In her speech, she praised how every player has been in their "bag," contributing to the Tigers' near-flawless season.

Johnson and her team will look to bounce back from the loss when they face the Georgia Bulldogs on Thursday.

