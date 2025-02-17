Kim Mulkey reacts to Madison Booker's performance after LSU loses to Texas: "Just take those 10 free throws away"

Kim Mulkey and the No. 5 LSU faced its second loss of the season to No. 3 Texas, 65-58, on Sunday. After both teams went pound for pound in the first quarter, the Tigers controlled the momentum with a nine-point lead at the break. However, their defense collapsed in the second half, allowing Madison Booker to post 14 points in the stretch and gradually taking the game home.

Mulkey praised the forward's ability to adapt and generate in the post-game conference. She also credits her players for aptly deploying defensive schemes on the sharpshooting sophomore, restricting her to just two points in the first half.

However, she urges the Tigers to be more mindful of their fouls, highlighting the impact of free throws in the contest.

"We didn't change anything (after the break), I don't know, maybe she just got hot, I think Flau'jae was on her and then Mikaylah was on her and ballers figure out a way to score," she said (at 3:40).

"There wasn't anything. She played 40 minutes, 3 for 17. I think that's pretty dang good. But she ends up with a double-double but I'll take that 3 for 17, just take those 10 free throws away."

Madison Booker averaged 16.6 points per game on 48.3% shooting and 44.4% 3-point shooting. Kim Mulkey's unit held her to one of her worst splits, 17.6%. However, as the forward crashed the glass for 10 rebounds, she also solidified 10 trips to the charity stripe. Four of these free throws came in the last 24 seconds, ultimately sealing the game for Texas.

Aneesah Morrow continues to be the most consistent player for Kim Mulkey

Mikaylah Williams and Flau'jae Johnson led the scoring for Kim Mulkey with 18 and 16 points, respectively. However, both of them struggled to generate efficiently. Aneesah Morrow posted 15 points on 40.0% and garnered a game-high three steals.

The defensive guard also powered through the paint, grabbing 20 rebounds. LSU scored six points off her four offensive boards.

With that, Morrow remains the most consistent player for Kim Mulkey and the Tigers. She entered the contest averaging 18.2 points and 14.2 rebounds and finished the game with her 24th double-double of the season.

