"It's not going to come easy for anybody": Ex-UConn star Nika Muhl shares advice on building "toughness" under Geno Auriemma

UConn's former guard Nika Muhl was present at the Gampel Pavilion as Geno Auriemma's crew hosted St. John's Red Storm on Tuesday. Muhl fought for a starting spot in her first two seasons and carved an integral role in the Huskies' success in the second half of her career.

Muhl developed to become the glue to Auriemma's roster and holds all-time program records in assists (686), most assists in a single game (15) and more.

SNY host Chelsea Sherrod asked Muhl about Geno Auriemma's desire for the team to become tougher.

"Coach has been talking about how he wants this team to be a little tougher. What advice would you give to some of these players, about being more tough?" Sherrod asked.

Trending

Reflected on the importance of "toughness" on the court, Muhl highlighted the steps to reach the next level and the commitment needed to trust the process.

"I would say it's a process, it didn't come easy to me to achieve that at UConn, it's not gonna come easy for anybody," she said (at 0:58).

"I feel like just working, working, working every day, which is what they are doing, I was at the shoot around today it was just like practice, just like good old days. I know their work is gonna translate. Maybe not right now, maybe not tomorrow but eventually when it is needed it always translates."

Expand Tweet

Apart from her ability to generate offense, Nika Muhl also established her defensive abilities under Geno Auriemma. She earned back-to-back Big East Defensive Player of the Year awards (2022 and 2023).

Her most notable assignment came in her last game with the Huskies, guarding Caitlin Clark in the Final Four game. Muhl restricted Clark to her lowest total of the 2023-24 NCAA tourney (21 points) and just 3 of 11 shooting from the 3-point line. She also scored nine points, seven assists, five rebounds and three steals.

Geno Auriemma and UConn are set to face the defending champions

Nika Muhl's presence could help Geno Auriemma's players on Saturday as the Huskies travel to face the defending champions, South Carolina. The last time the two teams met was in 2024, when the then-No. 1 Gamecocks won 83-65.

UConn will enter the game with a dominant 78-40 win over the Red Storm, sparked by Azzi Fudd's career-best 34 points. On the other hand, Dawn Staley's roster will host Florida on Thursday before facing UConn.

The matchup not only holds significance to determine UConn's potential for the NCAA championship but also for Geno Auriemma, who has lost four consecutive games to Staley since the 2021-22 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here