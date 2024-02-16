Poised on the precipice of basketball immortality, Iowa Hawkeyes star Caitlin Clark needs just eight points against Michigan on Thursday to surpass Kelsey Plum's NCAA scoring record of 3,527 points. Though this iconic achievement is within reach, Clark says she feels "excited" rather than "anxious."

“I’m not anxious about it really at all. I’m just very excited. It’s going to be a special night,” the 22-year-old said at the Hawkeyes’ weekly news conference. “I understand the magnitude of this. I think it’s just kind of come along with how my four years have gone.

“It’s crazy looking back at how fast everything’s gone. I’m just really thankful and grateful.”

Clark is the only Division I women's player to reach 3,000 points and 1,000 assists. Clark recently passed Ohio State legend Kelsey Mitchell to become the Big Ten's all-time top scorer.

When asked if she envisioned chasing the record, Caitlin Clark admitted:

“I’m somebody that has really big dreams, goals and aspirations, but I think to put it on this level and this magnitude, that would be crazy for me to say. So I would say, ‘No.’”

Though dreaming of big crowds and the Final Four, exceeding this mark seemed unfathomable, Clark has astonishingly surpassed even her own lofty expectations.

“But obviously, I dreamed of doing really big things – playing in front of big crowds, going to the Final Four, maybe not quite on this level,” Clark said. “I think that’s really hard to dream and, obviously, you can always exceed expectations, even your own. I think that’s been one of the coolest parts.”

The Iowa superstar remains focused on her historic scoring quest, poised to cement her legacy among the NCAA's greatest. Clark is projected to be the first WNBA draft pick, though she could play another NCAA season due to the COVID-19 year eligibility rule.

Caitlin Clark's NIL portfolio is stacked

Caitlin Clark's superstardom now extends far beyond the basketball court. The Iowa phenom's NIL portfolio, valued at nearly $818,000 by On3, cements her status as a trailblazing endorsement icon.

Clark's latest addition is Gatorade, making her just the second women's college athlete sponsored by the brand. She joined UConn's Paige Bueckers on Gatorade's elite four-player college roster.

Major deals with State Farm, Buick, Nike, Hy-Vee and others round out Caitlin Clark's stacked portfolio. At just 22, she has already achieved phenomenal marketing success.

Between shattering records and dazzling fans, Clark is maximizing her earning potential through savvy sponsorships. Her business prowess demonstrates that her ceiling is limitless, on and off the court. Clark is setting the standard for capitalizing on NIL while empowering female athletes.

