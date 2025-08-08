  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • "It's been so good & refreshing": Ex-Miami star Hanna Cavinder tells fans her updated workout routine after going under the knife

"It's been so good & refreshing": Ex-Miami star Hanna Cavinder tells fans her updated workout routine after going under the knife

By Neha Joshi
Published Aug 08, 2025 15:43 GMT
Image Credit: @cavindertwins/Instagram
Image Credit: @cavindertwins/Instagram

Hanna Cavinder and her twin sister, Haley, recently underwent breast augmentation surgery after hinting at it for weeks on their social media accounts. The sisters even gave a post-op update, telling fans that they were feeling better and even enthusiastic after the surgery.

Ad

Since fitness and nutrition are an important part of their brand and personality, the sisters have been taking measures to work out in a way that won't "pull at their muscles."

Hanna Cavinder let her Instagram followers know how they're managing their weightlifting while recovering from surgery. She said:

"I just wanted to talk quickly about Haley and I's workout and out app. Right now we're obviously getting back into and we're just doing lower-weighted workouts right now and movements because obviously we're still recovering from our surgery.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"We don't wanna pull a muscle or anything but it's been so good and refreshing to just get back to the gym and get your body moving."
Ad

Haley & Hanna Cavinder talk about further steps after retiring from basketball

The former Hurricanes hoopers announced their retirement in March 2025, right after the ACC tournament. Haley and Hanna Cavinder gained popularity on social media as lifestyle and dance creators while they were still freshmen at Fresno State. The twins kept on gaining followers and were even some of the first college players to sign an NIL deal after the NCAA made it legal.

Ad

The two then transferred to Miami in 2022 and ended their careers playing for them.

"This season, our record isn't the best, and obviously that's not fun," Haley Cavinder told ESPN in February 2025. "But playing on the court with Hanna and being able to just leave our careers at the University of Miami together is something I wanted to do."
Ad
"We kind of started out as trailblazers," Haley Cavinder said, "and now we're becoming entrepreneurs."

They learned the nitty-gritty of managing a business from their dad and mom, who serve as CEP and VP, respectively, of the Southwest Elevator Company.

"It's kind of been in the blood, so being able to see their work ethic every single day definitely resonated with Haley and I at a young age," Hanna said. "Even before NIL did pass, we wanted to do something together. Our life has definitely changed tremendously, being able to capitalize off of every opportunity."

Haley and Hanna Cavinder still consistently work with brands with which they partnered during their college days. Although most of their social media content gives exciting sneak peeks into their lives, they endorse their endorsements as well.

About the author
Neha Joshi

Neha Joshi

Twitter icon

Neha is a College Sports writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English Literature and 3 years of experience in reporting.

Specializing in sports entertainment, Neha's strength lies in crafting engaging and insightful content that captures the excitement and drama of collegiate athletics. She takes pride in profiling personalities and the stories behind the teams and athletes showcasing unique perspectives with narrative flair, providing readers with a deeper understanding of the human side of college sports.

A fan of Alabama football and the Uconn Huskies' men's and women’s basketball teams, Neha believes College Sports is as significant as the NBA and NFL because it lays the foundation for the future success of pro league teams. She admires Baker Mayfield’s passion, determination, and competitive spirit, while Dan Hurley and Dawn Staley top her coaches list.

Neha likes reading, watching movies and documentaries, cooking, playing badminton and running on the treadmill when not reporting. For her, Villanova’s stunning upset win over Georgetown in the 1985 NCAA men’s basketball championship game and the “Kick Six” play in the 2013 Iron Bowl between Alabama and Auburn are the most iconic college sports moments of all time.

Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Edited by Victor R. Lopez M.
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications