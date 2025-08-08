"It's been so good & refreshing": Ex-Miami star Hanna Cavinder tells fans her updated workout routine after going under the knife

Hanna Cavinder and her twin sister, Haley, recently underwent breast augmentation surgery after hinting at it for weeks on their social media accounts. The sisters even gave a post-op update, telling fans that they were feeling better and even enthusiastic after the surgery.Since fitness and nutrition are an important part of their brand and personality, the sisters have been taking measures to work out in a way that won't &quot;pull at their muscles.&quot;Hanna Cavinder let her Instagram followers know how they're managing their weightlifting while recovering from surgery. She said:&quot;I just wanted to talk quickly about Haley and I's workout and out app. Right now we're obviously getting back into and we're just doing lower-weighted workouts right now and movements because obviously we're still recovering from our surgery. &quot;We don't wanna pull a muscle or anything but it's been so good and refreshing to just get back to the gym and get your body moving.&quot;Haley &amp; Hanna Cavinder talk about further steps after retiring from basketballThe former Hurricanes hoopers announced their retirement in March 2025, right after the ACC tournament. Haley and Hanna Cavinder gained popularity on social media as lifestyle and dance creators while they were still freshmen at Fresno State. The twins kept on gaining followers and were even some of the first college players to sign an NIL deal after the NCAA made it legal.The two then transferred to Miami in 2022 and ended their careers playing for them.&quot;This season, our record isn't the best, and obviously that's not fun,&quot; Haley Cavinder told ESPN in February 2025. &quot;But playing on the court with Hanna and being able to just leave our careers at the University of Miami together is something I wanted to do.&quot;&quot;We kind of started out as trailblazers,&quot; Haley Cavinder said, &quot;and now we're becoming entrepreneurs.&quot;They learned the nitty-gritty of managing a business from their dad and mom, who serve as CEP and VP, respectively, of the Southwest Elevator Company.&quot;It's kind of been in the blood, so being able to see their work ethic every single day definitely resonated with Haley and I at a young age,&quot; Hanna said. &quot;Even before NIL did pass, we wanted to do something together. Our life has definitely changed tremendously, being able to capitalize off of every opportunity.&quot;Haley and Hanna Cavinder still consistently work with brands with which they partnered during their college days. Although most of their social media content gives exciting sneak peeks into their lives, they endorse their endorsements as well.