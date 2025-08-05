"Double trouble not double D's": Ex-Miami stars Hanna & Haley Cavinder clap back at fans for questioning their breast augmentation results

Hanna and Haley Cavinder finished their college basketball careers on a positive note and are now enjoying their lives. Three weeks ago, the sisters announced they planned to get breast augmentation surgery. They shared details about the procedure before undergoing the operation on July 16th. The twins have not hesitated to share updates about their life-changing decision and have been open with fans when they questioned their personal choices. Haley and Hanna then chose to respond to those fans who said:&quot;You guys went too small 🍒&quot;Haley and Hanna uploaded a TikTok video to show their carefree attitude despite outside criticism. They wrote:&quot;Double trouble not double D's&quot;View on TikTokThe sister pair looked stylish in their monochromatic activewear sets and gold jewelry.Hanna &amp; Haley Cavinder recounted their experience of breast augmentation surgeryThe Cavinder twins have always been open with their fans on social media. The two even posted an update video after their surgery, letting fans know it went as planned.&quot;Day one, post-op, we are feeling great,” the twins shared. “Last night [we] struggled just with sleeping straight up because I can’t sleep on my back.&quot;&quot;It was amazing,&quot; Haley Cavinder said in the video.The twins also shared that they were sore right after the surgery, but taking rest will eventually help them feel better. View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe twins concluded their successful college basketball careers after playing for the Miami Hurricanes last year. Hanna and Haley started their college journeys as freshmen at Fresno State, where they played from 2019 to 2022. They then transferred to the University of Miami and competed for two seasons. Haley finished her career averaging 14.9 points, while Hanna averaged 5.2 points.The Cavinder twins are now focusing on building their brands and expanding their fitness app &quot;Twogether.&quot; In addition, Haley is preparing to marry her longtime boyfriend, Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson, soon.