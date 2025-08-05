  • home icon
  • "Double trouble not double D's": Ex-Miami stars Hanna & Haley Cavinder clap back at fans for questioning their breast augmentation results

By Neha Joshi
Modified Aug 05, 2025 21:39 GMT
Image Credit: @cavindertwins/TikTok, @cavindertwins/Instagram
Hanna and Haley Cavinder finished their college basketball careers on a positive note and are now enjoying their lives. Three weeks ago, the sisters announced they planned to get breast augmentation surgery. They shared details about the procedure before undergoing the operation on July 16th.

The twins have not hesitated to share updates about their life-changing decision and have been open with fans when they questioned their personal choices. Haley and Hanna then chose to respond to those fans who said:

"You guys went too small 🍒"

Haley and Hanna uploaded a TikTok video to show their carefree attitude despite outside criticism. They wrote:

"Double trouble not double D's"
also-read-trending Trending

The sister pair looked stylish in their monochromatic activewear sets and gold jewelry.

Hanna & Haley Cavinder recounted their experience of breast augmentation surgery

The Cavinder twins have always been open with their fans on social media. The two even posted an update video after their surgery, letting fans know it went as planned.

"Day one, post-op, we are feeling great,” the twins shared. “Last night [we] struggled just with sleeping straight up because I can’t sleep on my back."
"It was amazing," Haley Cavinder said in the video.

The twins also shared that they were sore right after the surgery, but taking rest will eventually help them feel better.

The twins concluded their successful college basketball careers after playing for the Miami Hurricanes last year. Hanna and Haley started their college journeys as freshmen at Fresno State, where they played from 2019 to 2022. They then transferred to the University of Miami and competed for two seasons. Haley finished her career averaging 14.9 points, while Hanna averaged 5.2 points.

The Cavinder twins are now focusing on building their brands and expanding their fitness app "Twogether." In addition, Haley is preparing to marry her longtime boyfriend, Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson, soon.

Neha Joshi

Neha is a College Sports writer at Sportskeeda with a Master's degree in English Literature and 3 years of experience in reporting.

Specializing in sports entertainment, Neha's strength lies in crafting engaging and insightful content that captures the excitement and drama of collegiate athletics. She takes pride in profiling personalities and the stories behind the teams and athletes showcasing unique perspectives with narrative flair, providing readers with a deeper understanding of the human side of college sports.

A fan of Alabama football and the Uconn Huskies' men's and women’s basketball teams, Neha believes College Sports is as significant as the NBA and NFL because it lays the foundation for the future success of pro league teams. She admires Baker Mayfield’s passion, determination, and competitive spirit, while Dan Hurley and Dawn Staley top her coaches list.

Neha likes reading, watching movies and documentaries, cooking, playing badminton and running on the treadmill when not reporting. For her, Villanova’s stunning upset win over Georgetown in the 1985 NCAA men’s basketball championship game and the “Kick Six” play in the 2013 Iron Bowl between Alabama and Auburn are the most iconic college sports moments of all time.

Edited by Vaishnavi Iyer
