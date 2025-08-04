"I was excited to see it all": Ex-Miami hooper Haley Cavinder recounts visit to Cowboys camp in support of fiancé Jake Ferguson

Haley Cavinder and her twin sister Hanna are now living their best lives after retiring from college basketball. The two exhausted their eligibility and said goodbye to the sport they love in a bittersweet way. Now, life after college is full of business deals and fun for them.The two showed up on Monday to watch Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson, Haley's fiancé, at the team's training camp in Oxnard, California. Haley posted a video, via the Cavinder Twins' handle on Instagram, recounting her day.The sisters tried a new coffee shop and went on a walk.&quot;We got our steps in before we changed to go to the Cowboys training camp. This is my first time seeing Jake in camp. The last two years, I couldn't because of basketball, basketball season, and summer practices. I was very excited to see it all.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAfter the practice session, the Cavinder twins went home and changed into fashionable outfits to go to dinner with the Cowboys TE.Haley Cavinder shares her thoughts on wedding prepping in a GRWM-style videoHaley Cavinder surprised her fans on April 18th. The former Miami Hurricanes star hooper shared a series of dreamy images where her longtime NFL beau, Jake Ferguson, popped the question.From then on, Haley has been preparing for her big day. Fans can see her sending luxurious bridesmaids proposal packages to her friends and picking out her wedding dress.In an Instagram video posted on July 25th, Haley Cavinder opened up about her experience with wedding planning.“Get ready with me to go try on wedding dresses for the first time,&quot; Haley said. &quot;Hopefully, we can say yes to the dress. Let’s get into it. Hanna and I flew in yesterday to meet my family in Fort Lauderdale for the weekend and go do all things wedding. I'm going to Galea in Miami.“I’m the most indecisive girl, so I’m definitely going to lean on her and them just give me inspo and stuff. I don’t know where to start when it comes to planning weddings. Just compare to everything online and I’m like, I’m just gonna do my own thing. I don't know what the timeline is on weddings. Like when I should ask my bridesmaids, when you should have your bash and bridal shower.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostAs per PEOPLE, Haley Cavinder and Jake Ferguson met in June 2023 and started talking. The two athletes then went on a 10-day vacation with family and friends during the Fourth of July weekend. The couple has been together since.Although Haley Cavinder hasn't revealed the wedding date to her fans yet, they expect her to tie the knot with Ferguson before October.