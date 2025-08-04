Pic: Ex-Miami star Haley Cavinder sends luxurious bridesmaid package to a friend weeks before her big day

Former Miami Hurricanes star Haley Cavinder and her twin sister, Hanna, have been focusing on their business ventures after retiring from basketball. Haley also got engaged to her long-term boyfriend, Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson.The Cavinder twins have been ramping up the wedding preparations. After wedding dress shopping last week, Haley reposted a picture on her Instagram story of a gift hamper she sent to her bridesmaids. The package contained several soaps and lotions.One of the bridesmaids, Rachel Brown, originally posted it.&quot;@haleycavinder of course let's get you married,&quot; Brown wrote on Sunday.Haley's IG stories (image credit: instagram/cavindertwins)Amid wedding preparations, Haley, Hanna and their mother, Katie Cavinder, visited Ferguson at the Dallas Cowboys camp in Oxnard over the weekend. It was the first time Haley visited her fiance, and she posted a reel on Instagram. The trio also had dinner at Lucky’s Steakhouse in Montecito.“This is my first time visiting Jake in camp in the last two years, I couldn’t because basketball season, practices and summer practices,&quot; Haley wrote. &quot;So, I was really excited to kind of see it all.”Haley Cavinder gets busy with wedding preparationsHaley Cavinder began preparing for her wedding to Jake Ferguson last week. She traveled to Fort Lauderdale with her twin sister, Hanna, to shop for her wedding dress. She posted pictures on Instagram of herself trying on various dresses.Haley also gave an update on how the search for her wedding dress was going.“Get ready with me to go try on wedding dresses for the first time,” Haley said on July 25. “Hopefully, we can say yes to the dress. Let’s get into it. Hanna and I flew in yesterday to meet my family in Fort Lauderdale for the weekend and go do all things wedding. I'm going to Galea in Miami. &quot;I’m the most indecisive girl, so I’m definitely going to lean on her and them just give me inspo and stuffI don’t know where to start when it comes to planning weddings. ... I don't know what the timeline is on weddings. Like when I should ask my bridesmaids, when you should have your bash and bridal shower.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHanna, who is close to her sister, has been by her twin as the wedding preparations ramped up and last week. Hanna also asked Haley to be her maid of honor.