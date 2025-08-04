  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • Pic: Ex-Miami star Haley Cavinder sends luxurious bridesmaid package to a friend weeks before her big day

Pic: Ex-Miami star Haley Cavinder sends luxurious bridesmaid package to a friend weeks before her big day

By Cabral Opiyo
Published Aug 04, 2025 16:25 GMT
Former Miami star Haley Cavinder
Former Miami star Haley Cavinder (image credits: IMAGN)

Former Miami Hurricanes star Haley Cavinder and her twin sister, Hanna, have been focusing on their business ventures after retiring from basketball. Haley also got engaged to her long-term boyfriend, Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson.

Ad

The Cavinder twins have been ramping up the wedding preparations. After wedding dress shopping last week, Haley reposted a picture on her Instagram story of a gift hamper she sent to her bridesmaids. The package contained several soaps and lotions.

One of the bridesmaids, Rachel Brown, originally posted it.

"@haleycavinder of course let's get you married," Brown wrote on Sunday.
Haley&#039;s IG stories (image credit: instagram/cavindertwins)
Haley's IG stories (image credit: instagram/cavindertwins)

Amid wedding preparations, Haley, Hanna and their mother, Katie Cavinder, visited Ferguson at the Dallas Cowboys camp in Oxnard over the weekend. It was the first time Haley visited her fiance, and she posted a reel on Instagram. The trio also had dinner at Lucky’s Steakhouse in Montecito.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
“This is my first time visiting Jake in camp in the last two years, I couldn’t because basketball season, practices and summer practices," Haley wrote. "So, I was really excited to kind of see it all.”

Haley Cavinder gets busy with wedding preparations

Haley Cavinder began preparing for her wedding to Jake Ferguson last week. She traveled to Fort Lauderdale with her twin sister, Hanna, to shop for her wedding dress. She posted pictures on Instagram of herself trying on various dresses.

Ad

Haley also gave an update on how the search for her wedding dress was going.

“Get ready with me to go try on wedding dresses for the first time,” Haley said on July 25. “Hopefully, we can say yes to the dress. Let’s get into it. Hanna and I flew in yesterday to meet my family in Fort Lauderdale for the weekend and go do all things wedding. I'm going to Galea in Miami.
Ad
"I’m the most indecisive girl, so I’m definitely going to lean on her and them just give me inspo and stuffI don’t know where to start when it comes to planning weddings. ... I don't know what the timeline is on weddings. Like when I should ask my bridesmaids, when you should have your bash and bridal shower."
Ad

Hanna, who is close to her sister, has been by her twin as the wedding preparations ramped up and last week. Hanna also asked Haley to be her maid of honor.

About the author
Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.

As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.

Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.

UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.

In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football.

Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Edited by Victor Ramon Galvez
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications