Caitlin Clark's remarkable season with the Iowa Hawkeyes has garnered global attention, transcending the boundaries of college basketball.

The impact of her accomplishments could be measured by the fact that a French reporter traveled to Minneapolis to cover the Big Ten tournament, eager to witness the Iowa sensation firsthand.

During the media availability session, the reporter inquired whether she was aware of her profound influence on a global scale.

Breaking into a big smile, Clark said:

"Obviously, it's hard for me to wrap my head around having an impact globally, and obviously that's my goal and that's my dream. That's always what I want to do."

"It's super cool. It's super cool to see who we have an impact on just in our state, but also in our country, but certainly around the world too."

As per On3, she is valued at $3.1 million with regard to her NIL standing. Her record-breaking run has reverberated across the globe, with her WNBA declaration only amplifying the noise around her. Throughout the season, she has been the driving force behind the Hawkeyes' success, propelling them towards the coveted NCAA title.

Caitlin Clark breaks Stephen Curry's NCAA 3-pointers record

Iowa v Penn State

Caitlin Clark continues to etch her name in the annals of NCAA history, even on nights when her performance falls short of her own lofty standards.

The Iowa phenom has now claimed the throne as the all-time leader for three-point field goals made in a single NCAA season, surpassing a record she had previously shared with NBA superstar Stephen Curry and former Liberty standout Darius McGhee, at 162 three-pointers.

Clark found herself just one three-pointer shy of the coveted milestone when Iowa faced the No. 7 seed Penn State in the Big Ten tournament quarterfinals. Despite an uncharacteristic shooting night (5-of-19 from the field, 2-of-14 from beyond the arc), she still managed to pour in 24 points, grab 10 rebounds, and dish out seven assists in the Hawkeyes' triumph.

With an electrified crowd bearing witness, Clark etched her name in the record books by draining the record-breaking three-pointer with eight minutes remaining in the fourth quarter.

As the Hawkeyes prepare to face Michigan in the conference semifinals at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday, the winner will secure a spot in the Big Ten championship on Sunday.

