"It's the junkyard dogs versus the pretty boys": CBB analyst makes thought clear on electrifying Duke vs Houston Sweet 16 matchup

The Houston Cougars shall face the Duke Blue Devils in Dallas on Friday and CBB analyst Chris Walker attempted to paint the upcoming Sweet 16 battle scenario. Walker called the top-seeded Cougars a “defensive juggernaut.”

Walker made the comments during a discussion on the CBS Sports Network show. He reacted to the comments made by Cougars guard Jamal Shead about the upcoming Friday clash. During the media interaction, Shead, who leads the Houston Cougars praised the Duke program and players and laid bare the strategy of his team.

When asked by the host to react to the comments by Shead, Walker began by praising the Houston guard before commenting about how he thought the clash was going to be:

"Play the name on the back of the Jersey and not the name on the front of the Jersey. That is what those guys do. They are a defensive juggernaut period. At the end of the day, it is the junkyard dogs versus the pretty boys."

Duke Blue Devils (26-8) secured a 93-55 victory in the matchup against James Madison. The team has been victorious in five of their last seven matches. On the other hand, the Cougars had to fight hard against Texas A&M to climb to Sweet 16. They clinched a narrow 100-95 victory in the overtime. The team has won 13 of their last 14 games.

Defense of Houston vs. offense of Blue Devils

The rock-like defensive capabilities of the Houston Cougars have been primarily responsible for earning the team the top spot in the country. On the other hand, the offense of the Blue Devils was in full bloom in the last game when the team won with a 38-point margin.

Former Duke star Jay Williams recently shared his perspective on the highly anticipated encounter:

“Houston is one of these teams, they’re used to living in the trenches. They’re one of the best defensive teams in the country, they’re one of the best offensive rebounding teams in the country and they know who they are."

Williams shared that the program showed maturity against James Madison. However, he said that the Blue Devils haven’t faced a team with the maturity level of the Cougars.