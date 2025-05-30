“It’s never been done”: Flau’jae Johnson’s mom Kia Brooks hypes up LSU star’s comical commands as coach

Overtime’s social media account took a trip down memory lane as they posted a throwback of LSU’s Flau’jae Johnson’s moments from the Overtime Elite events. In a series of lively moments from the previous Overtime Elite events, Overtime showed Johnson’s personality on the sidelines as a coach in a post on Friday. JuJu Watkins and Flau'jae Johnson were announced to be the teams' coaches on May 21 ahead of the event.

Flau'jae Johnson's coaching antics off the court grabbed headlines as she was seen in a new role. Clips from recent Overtime Elite events showed Johnson commanding attention with a chain on. Her playful demeanor turned her into a beloved figure among her players.

“I’m SO HYPED Big 4 is back in the building 🙌 @flaujae @nationalguard,” the caption read.

Kia Brooks couldn’t contain her excitement. Accompanied by laughing emojis and celebratory icons. The proud mom was referencing Johnson’s fun, lighthearted leadership style and her charismatic "mic’d-up moments."

“My girl needs the OTE Coach of the Year award. Four years straight it’s never been done,” Brooks commented.

Flau’jae Johnson’s mom Kia Brooks hypes up LSU star’s comical commands as coach - Image source: Instagram/overtimeselect

Fans flooded the comments and expressed their admiration for Johnson. With her mother’s endorsement and the support from fans, Flau’jae Johnson appeared to have been a driving force for the guard heading into the new season.

Flau’jae Johnson’s stepdad Ameen Brooks praises her ahead of the new season

LSU star Flau’jae Johnson was captured in a recent video from the training facility showcasing her work ethic. Captured during a grueling off-season session, Flau’jae is seen fully immersed in strength and conditioning at the LSU lab, guided by N.O.C (@hybrid_noc). Her stepdad, Ameen Brooks, was quick to share the clip on Friday via Instagram.

Johnson was seen wearing her LSU yellow shorts and a black graphic t-shirt.

"Big4's offseason work in the lab with N.O.C @hybrid_noc 🎬 nothing over conditioning,” Brooks wrote.

The clip appeared to show Johnson working on her leg muscles as she executed reps. In her junior season (2024-25), Flau’jae Johnson proved to be a consistent presence for LSU, starting all 34 games. However, she was sidelined during the SEC Tournament due to shin inflammation. Despite the setback, Johnson made a strong return just in time for the NCAA Tournament.

In the first-round matchup against San Diego State, she led all scorers with 22 points, helping LSU cruise to a 103–48 victory. Her impressive performance continued in the Elite Eight, where she delivered 28 points against UCLA. 24 of those points came in the second half as she attempted to rally the Tigers. Despite her efforts, LSU fell short, losing 72–65 to the Bruins.

