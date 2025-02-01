"It's painful": $45 million worth John Calipari discusses Arkansas ticket prices increase

Arkansas coach John Calipari shared his thoughts on the reseating and reparking plans at the Bud Walton Arena for the 2025-26 college basketball season. The plan, announced on Wednesday by the school's athletic director, Hunter Yurachek, in an email to donors, discusses the eligibility requirements, ticket limits, priority rankings and key deadlines for fans looking to buy season tickets.

Under the new plan, season ticket holders must donate at least at the Big Hog ($500) or higher and meet the new ticket limit regulations to get the same number of tickets they had for the 2024-25 season. Furthermore, fans will be allowed to select seats, and appointment times for seat selection will be assigned based on their donation levels.

The former national champion coach was asked about the matter and connected it to his previous coaching stints at UMass, Memphis and Kentucky. He said these programs did it for the right reasons and hoped it would gain similar results for Arkansas.

Calipari, worth $45 million per CelebrityNetWorth, expressed concern about fans who have been purchasing season tickets since the mid-1990s. He wants everyone to benefit from these ticket price modifications.

"I think he (Hunter) really thought it through, like if you have a seat, you're going to have a seat," Calipari said (6:19). "So you may have to move a little bit, but you're going to have your ticket.

"I think the administration's got that, and they know it. It's painful. To be honest, it's painful. But that's all part of athletics and the changing environment."

The reseating plan also introduces a top donor tier wherein members are allowed 14 season tickets and up to three parking passes for $40,000. Lower membership levels will get fewer tickets and parking passes.

The scheme aims to increase revenue for the athletic department amid rising NIL-related costs, potential revenue sharing with student-athletes and additional scholarship expenses.

John Calipari hails Kentucky coach Mark Pope ahead of Razorbacks-Wildcats clash

Arkansas coach John Calipari expressed his views on Saturday's SEC showdown against his former team, the Kentucky Wildcats, who are currently under the reins of former team captain Mark Pope.

Calipari clarified that he comes into the Rupp Arena in Lexington with no bitterness and hailed Pope for performing above expectations despite his first year at the helm as Kentucky coach.

"Mark Pope has done a fabulous job. He knows that program because he played in it," Calipari said (7:53). "He was the right guy for that job."

The veteran coach expects jeers from Kentucky fans and insists that his focus is on Arkansas (12-8, 1-6 in SEC) and how he will help the team get back on track after losing its first six of seven SEC games.

Meanwhile, No. 12-ranked Kentucky (15-5, 4-3) is coming off a 78-73 win over No. 8 Tennessee. Tipoff is set at 9 p.m. ET with ESPN covering the game live on television.

