"It's terrifying for a lot of teams": Analyst puts UConn's rivals on notice as Paige Bueckers passes the torch to Sarah Strong

As Paige Bueckers settles into her rookie WNBA season, UConn fans have turned to Sarah Strong to retain its winning standards. The forward is coming off a stellar freshman season, averaging 16.4 points, 8.9 rebounds, 3.6 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.7 blocks on 58.6% efficiency. Her all-around efforts earned her the WBCA National Freshman of the Year award.

As she steps into a bigger role for the Huskies, there has been debate amongst CBB fans about her caliber to lead the team. However, analyst Mark Zanetto believes that Bueckers has passed the leadership torch to Strong last season.

"The moment that stuck with me is Sarah Strong checking out of the title game," he said on the Big East Energy Network (1:18). "Not only did I watch it on television and cover it but also had people there who work for us that talked about what that looked like.

"And it felt like a torch had been officially passed - not to the next great player but almost as a nod to the next era. Because that’s what UConn has on the horizon. It’s terrifying for a lot of teams."

"She’s (Strong) easily the best sophomore in the country now—no debate and she was the best freshman in the country from February on. She looked like one of the most complete forwards in the game. She already looked like a professional basketball player."

Sarah Strong was the best player for UConn in the championship game

Despite her freshman stature, Sarah Strong was the most consistent player for UConn the previous season. She scored in double digits in 37 games, 15 of which were 20-point outings. The forward also logged 13 double-doubles and had 23 games with eight or more rebounds.

Strong performed well under pressure, against top teams like UCLA, USC, South Carolina, Notre Dame and Tennessee. However, her biggest impact was in the title game against the Gamecocks.

Sarah Strong posted 24 points, 15 rebounds, five assists, two steals and three blocks to shut down the defending champs early. Her stat line was the game-high in each category. Only Azzi Fudd, who also posted 24 points, came close.

However, Fudd did not have a multi-dimensional impact like Strong. She also shot 52% from the field, whereas Strong converted 10 of 15 of her attempts (66.7%).

