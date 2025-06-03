$18 million worth Geno Auriemma flexes 12 national championship rings with hilarious story and plan for future recruiting

Geno Auriemma is the king when it comes to NCAA championship rings. The UConn Huskies posted a video on Instagram on Monday of Auriemma showing off his championship hardware while sharing a hilarious story about the legendary Alabama coach, Bear Bryant.

Bryant made Alabama a college football powerhouse, leading the Crimson Tide to six national championships during his illustrious coaching career. Auriemma shared how Bryant managed to bolster Alabama's lineup with top young talent during his 25-year tenure.

"I’ma tell you a true story. So when Bear Bryant was coaching in Alabama, he had like 20 of the best high school players in America on a recruiting visit. And he didn’t see them the whole weekend, Auriemma said. "Coach took them around and they never got to meet Bear Bryant."

Geno Auriemma, who is worth $18 million according to Celebrity Net Worth, then revealed that Bryant had a surprise waiting for Alabama's high school prospects.

"Right before they left, he called them all into the office. And he opens it up and he reaches in, 'you guys want some of those? Come to Alabama,'" Auriemma said while replicating Bryant's actions of showing off his championship rings. "And they all came."

Auriemma later joked that he might copy Bryant's style and use his championship rings when recruiting players for UConn in the future.

"I haven't tried that yet in recruiting. What do you think? Y'all want some of those?"

Geno Auriemma has won a record 12 national championships with the UConn Huskies. He won his first title in 1995 before adding 10 more championships in a 17-season stretch from 2000 to 2016.

He made it a dozen titles in April, leading the Huskies to an 82-59 victory over the South Carolina Gamecocks in the final of the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

Geno Auriemma bolsters UConn's lineup after Paige Bueckers' departure with two key transfers

Geno Auriemma and the UConn Huskies look formidable heading into their title defense next season despite losing Paige Bueckers. They bolstered their lineup by adding Serah Williams and Kayleigh Heckel. It is the first time Auriemma has signed multiple players through the transfer portal since its establishment in 2019.

Angela Dugalic (#32) of the UCLA Bruins defends Serah Williams #25 of the Wisconsin Badgers during the third quarter at Kohl Center on February 26, 2025, in Madison, Wisconsin. Photo: Getty

Williams led the Wisconsin Badgers in scoring, rebounding and blocked shots last season, averaging 19.2 points, 9.8 boards and 2.3 blocks in her junior year. Heckel, on the other hand, averaged 6.1 points in her freshman year with USC.

