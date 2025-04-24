"Sheesh! These hurt": Geno Auriemma flexes his 12 UConn championship rings

Geno Auriemma is a national champion once more after the UConn Huskies defeated the South Carolina Gamecocks in the final of the 2025 NCAA Tournament. The Huskies posted a video on Instagram Wednesday of the UConn coach flexing his 12 championship rings.
The clip showed Auriemma trying to wear all of his championship rings inside UConn's practice facility. He has accumulated a dozen during his 40-year tenure in Storrs, Connecticut.
"How am I going to get all these on?" Auriemma asked as he stared at his championship rings, which were placed on the table.
After wearing his rings, Geno Auriemma had trouble removing them from his fingers.
"Sheesh! These hurt."
Auriemma then shared his opinion on people who wear their championship rings in public.
"And I know people who wear these wherever they go. I can't imagine. I can't imagine."
Auriemma later revealed the problem with UConn winning so many national championships.
"After a while, you run out of shapes. You run out of styles. It's a good problem to have right?"
Auriemma had a huge smile on his face near the end of the video when he grabbed all of his championship rings and dropped them on the table, acting as if he were playing with them.
How Geno Auriemma won his 12 championship rings with UConn
Geno Auriemma won his first NCAA title in 1995, leading the UConn Huskies to a 70-64 victory over the Tennessee Volunteers in the national championship game.
He waited five years to claim his second NCAA title, leading UConn to a 71-52 victory over Tennessee in the 2000 NCAA Tournament championship game. That started a period of dominance for the Huskies, who recorded a three-peat from 2002 to 2004.
After a four-year title drought, Auriemma and the Huskies started another dominant stretch, winning six titles from 2009 to 2016. That included a historic four-peat from 2013 to 2016, with Breanna Stewart playing a major part in each of those championships.
Auriemma waited nine years to capture his 12th NCAA title, leading the UConn Huskies to an 82-59 victory over the South Carolina Gamecocks in the 2025 NCAA Tournament championship game.
It was an emotional victory for both Auriemma and star player Paige Bueckers, who won their first NCAA title together.
