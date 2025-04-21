WNBA star Breanna Stewart's daughter owning Geno Auriemma toy gets heartwarming reactions from fans: "Grandpa Geno"

UConn Huskies coach, Geno Auriemma, has had a long list of standout alumni that have become legendary women's basketball players. This includes the likes of Breanna Stewart, whom he was with through the program's dominance in the 2010's when they won several national championships.
Earlier then on Sunday, April 20, included in Stewart's carousell Instagram upload, is a photo of one of her daughters posing with a creative toy that has Auriemma's angry face on it. This has since gone viral, as it is showcase on how close Auriemma and Stewart are that it has led to their own families already.
"Little bit of this, little bit of that🫀", Stewart captioned with a heart emoji.
College basketball fans and spectators then let out their heartwarmed reactions all over the comment section with Auriemma's relationship with one of his former players and her family.
"Grandpa Geno!!," one fan exclaimed.
"Geno really has a relationship with all of the players that he ever coached. That's dope," another fan pointed out.
"Well, now he has to stay to coach Ruby!," a fan claimed.
Other users opted to react to the makeshit Geno Auriemma toy of Stewart's daughter through her actual post, which they expressed that they wanted their own copy.
"Ohhhh, I also want an angry Geno toy," another fan said with a laughing emoji.
"Wait, why do I want a Geno toy now," another user wondered.
"The Geno doll is next level," a fan shared with laughing emojis.
"The angry Geno," one fan commented with laughing emojis.
Adding to the delight of the whole Huskies faithful, Auriemma and the current UConn roster won the program their first national title in nine years, since 2016, in the recently-concluded 2024-2025 season.
Geno Auriemma has four grandchildren of his own
The cute photo of Brenna Stewart's daughter smiling with a stuffed toy that has coach Geno Auriemma circling around just serves as a testament that the 70-year-old is great at making kids feel happy. In fact, he has three grandchildren from his daughter, Jenna, and son, Michael, whom he has shared fond moments with as seen on his Instagram account.
Auriemma is now looking to go for a national title repeat in the 2025-2026 season after yet another successful campaign from his program as they finished with an overall record of 37-3 and an unbeaten 18-0n during Big East conference play earlier in the year with the UConn Huskies.
