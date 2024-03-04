"It's time to fire Juwan Howard": Michigan's 23-point blowout loss against archrival Ohio State leaves fans fuming

Juwan Howard-led Michigan has been enduring one of its worst seasons in recent history. With just one game away from closing this season, the Wolverines languish at the bottom of the Big Ten standings with a 3-16 record (8-22 overall).

While fans have been voicing their displeasure for some time, it increased after Sunday's 84-61 loss to Ohio State. This loss follows Thursday's 82-52 upset to Rutgers. The Wolverines have lost by a 20+ point margin in six games this season.

It is evident that this was the program that won the Big Ten championship in 2021 and went as far as Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament the same year. Angry fans are now calling for the sacking of Juwan Howard for not guiding the players to give their best and ruining the program's reputation with his antics.

Juwan Howard's history of altercations and fights on court

In March 2021, when the Wolverines played their first post-season games since 2018, Juwan Howard butted heads with the then-Maryland coach Mark Turgeon. In the second half, Howard and Turgeon were seen in a heated exchange of words. At one point, Howard had to be restrained by the coaching staff.

This behavior caused the refs to call two techs on Howard, and he was ejected from the game. The Maryland coach also received a technical. Later, in Feb. 2022, Juwan Howard got into a scuffle with Wisconsin coach Greg Gard. The reported reason was the Michigan coach's displeasure with a Wisconsin timeout in the final seconds of the game.

Later, in the post-game talk, Juwan Howard added that he did not like when Gard put his hands on him on the handshake line. As the tussle kept on, Howard took a swing at Wisconsin assistant Joe Krabbenhoft. Following this, Howard was suspended for five games and Michigan added a zero-tolerance policy to its agreement with the coach.

Howard's run-in with the coaching staff even extends to his own team. Earlier this season, it was reported that he got into an argument with the Wolverines' strength coach Jon Sanderson. The reason behind this disagreement was Howard's son, Jace Howard, who hadn't been cleared to play after a stress fracture in his right knee and tibia.

The head coach questioned this move and argued with the athletic trainer when Sanderson got involved. Per reports, there were no physical altercations, but the pair had to be separated by other staff.

As Juwan Howard continues to exhibit aggressive behavior on the court, questions arise about his ability to hold the head coach position.

