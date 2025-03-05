"It's time to start applying pressure": Insider Andy Staples names one condition that can keep Cooper Flagg at Duke for another year

When Cooper Flagg played what was likely the final game at Cameron Indoor Stadium on Monday, Duke fans made their feelings clear by chanting "One more year!" When asked about the chants in the postgame, he gave a vague response, saying he wasn't thinking about his future.

Flagg is expected to be the top pick in the 2025 NBA draft. Though he has not made a final decision, the possibility of him returning to college for another season has already sparked a conversation among fans and media.

According to On3 writer Andy Staples, one specific condition could convince Cooper Flagg to stay at Duke for another year — if a team with a poor track record wins the NBA Draft lottery on May 12. The 6-foot-9 guard will have until May 28 to withdraw from the draft and continue his collegiate career,

"Prior to May 12, Team Flagg can send out all sorts of smoke signals. If the Wizards or Hornets win the lottery, they'd better trade the pick or the Maine Event is headed back to Durham," Staples wrote.

"The Jazz, Pelicans, Raptors, Nets and Sixers would try. If one of them wins the lottery, there's probably no need for the leverage play. But if a feckless franchise wins the lottery, it's time to start applying pressure."

Staples explained that Flagg could still earn a third to half of his potential NBA salary by returning to Durham, thanks to his Name, Image, Likeness deal with New Balance. Staples believes Flagg could use this financial leverage to force a trade or draft-and-trade scenario if a struggling NBA team wins the lottery.

Insider Jonathan Givony discusses Cooper Flagg's potential return to Duke

On Tuesday's episode of NBA Today Talk, host Chiney Ogwumike was joined by ESPN draft insider Jonathan Givony. During the interview, Givony shared his thoughts on Cooper Flagg's chances of coming back to Duke next season.

"I highly doubt you will see Cooper Flagg back at Duke for his sophomore season," Jonathan said.

While Givony said he believes Flagg would love to run it back with the Blue Devils for one more year given how much he is enjoying college, the financial implications likely make it an unrealistic scenario.

Delaying that second NBA contract could cost him upwards of $50 million. And that's not even talking about the possibility of — knock on wood — him getting hurt," he added.

Flagg has one game remaining in the regular season before postseason action. Also, a lot can happen between now and the NBA draft in June, so it's certainly an interesting storyline to monitor.

