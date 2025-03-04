"Living in the present": Duke star Cooper Flagg drops a candid comment on fans' "one more year" chants

On Monday, Duke fans made it clear that they want Cooper Flagg to return for another season. The freshman sensation likely played his final home game at Cameron Indoor Stadium in the team's 93-60 win over Wake Forest.

Flagg was subbed out of the game with just over three minutes remaining, and the Cameron Crazies quickly erupted in a chant of "One more year!"

Here's a video of fans chanting at Flagg:

The 6-foot-9 guard is projected to be a top pick in this year's draft. After the game, Flagg was asked about the chants and his future, to which he gave a somewhat evasive response.

"I'm living in the present right now," Flagg told reporters (via @carolinablitz's Instagram post). "I'm living in the moment. Taking it day by day, practice by practice, game by game. I don't know what the future holds."

Flagg explained he was focused on finishing the season strong with Duke despite being a little emotional.

"Just living in the moment. As of right now, it’s our last game of the year in Cameron," he added.

Cooper Flagg leads Duke to its first ACC regular season title under Jon Scheyer

Cooper Flagg has been a central figure in Duke's emerging as the champions of the Atlantic Coast Conference regular season under third-year coach Jon Scheyer.

Hailing from Newport, Maine, he leads the Blue Devils through scoring, with an average of 19.6 points, and also posts 7.5 boards, 4.2 assists and 1.6 blocks per game.

The No. 2 Blue Devils headed into the Monday game against Wake Forest with a 26-3 overall and 17-1 ACC record — just one win shy of clinching the regular season crown.

Flagg finished with 28 points on 10-of-16 shooting to go with eight rebounds, seven assists, three blocks and two steals in 34 minutes of performance.

This was his third game finishing with 28 points and his second-highest scoring output of the season, behind only a 42-point outburst against Notre Dame in January.

Flagg and Duke have one more regular season game left on Saturday against rival North Carolina before beginning their postseason push. In the previous meeting between the two teams last month, Flagg had 21 points, eight rebounds and seven assists.

Looking past this game, it's still a big question mark whether Flagg can lead the Blue Devils to their first NCAA championship title since 2015 before potentially leaving for the NBA.

