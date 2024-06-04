"Maybe to move up to No. 1" - Jonathan Givony says Spurs could ship No. 8 and No. 4 picks to move up in Draft Order

The San Antonio Spurs are in a rebuilding phase to return to their once glorious, championship-winning ways. While they already have Victor Wembanyama, the Spurs are on the lookout for star power to reach the heights they once reached with the former big three Tim Duncan, Manu Ginobili, and Tony Parker.

Like last year when they picked Wembanyama, the NBA draft is always an avenue to fetch new stars. This year, the Spurs hold the No. 4 and No. 8 picks, opening up possibilities for their roster construction next season.

According to ESPN’s Jonathan Givony, one possibility is to package those two picks to trade up for the top overall picks of this class.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"You hear teams like San Antonio possibly exploring the idea of packaging the fourth and eighth pick. Maybe to move up to No. 1," Givony said, citing rumblings around the league.

Trending

Expand Tweet

According to Givony, the plan aims to expedite the Spurs’ rebuilding and allow them to pair another young star with Wembanyama.

The Atlanta Hawks, who held a 3% chance before the draft lottery, won the top pick, while the Washington Wizards and the Houston Rockets occupy the second and third spots, respectively.

Wembanyama was this season’s Rookie-of-the-year after averaging 21.4 points, 10.6 rebounds, 3.9 assists, and 3.6 blocks in 71 games played to lead the Spurs to a 22-win season.

Devin Vassell was the second-best scorer for the Spurs, norming a career-high 19.5 points, 3.8 rebounds, and 4.1 assists, garnering some Most Improved Player votes after the season.

The Spurs have yet to make the playoffs since 2019, when Demar Derozan was still leading the squad.

NBA Mock Draft reveals open race to No. 1 pick

The 2024 NBA Draft landscape has been continuously changing as players make their last-minute cases to be selected on June 26.

Citing Sportskeeda’s latest NBA mock draft, Frenchman Alex Sarr leads the race for the top pick so far, potentially bringing his scoring prowess, and impressive mobility to the Hawks, if they decide to keep the pick.

Nikola Topic ends up as the second overall pick in the mock draft as his all-around game could fit best with the Washington Wizards, injecting the team with great optimism from a 19-year-old potential star.

Another Frenchman Zaccharie Risacher has also been rapidly moving up the draft boards and is now predicted to go No. 3 to the Houston Rockets. Risacher’s two-way abilities are his biggest selling point, making him a great choice for the Rockets.

Rob Dillingham for the fourth pick with the Spurs, and Dalton Knecht at No. 5 with the Detroit Pistons rounded up the predicted top 5 selections.