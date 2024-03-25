"It will help society just knock out the fools": Purdue HC Matt Painter fires shots at $815k NIL-valued Zach Edey's critics' 'moronic' comments

Zach Edey and the Purdue Boilermakers have been the subject of scrutiny for quite some time. After their dominant 108-67 victory in the second round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament, a reporter asked head coach Matt Painter what he thought of the naysayers.

The reporter in question mentioned how both fans and "people who cover the game" bring up Zach Edey and tie his success to his size and stature alone. Matt Painter, in response, shut down any talks against his National Player of the Year Award winner, while firing back at any such reporters. He said:

"They just shouldn't cover basketball. So, like, you go to school and you learn things or whatever, but we all don't like every single class we're in, right? It's kind of a necessary evil, it's like going to work. You don't like everybody you work with, or you like certain parts of your job but it's tough. You gotta deal with certain parts that are difficult."

Continuing his comments, he even alluded to people taking a "test" of their knowledge regarding their profession.

"I just think that everybody should take tests on their knowledge of what they're doing. Like I think all coaches should take a test so they understand refereeing. And I think all referees should take a test so they understand coaching."

"And I think all journalists should have to take a basketball quiz or a test or anybody that tweets, they should be able to do that. If they say something as moronic as that, then they should have like a probationary status where they can't tweet for, like, 3 months. I think it'll help, like, society, just knock out the fools."

Zach Edey justifies coach's words with on-court display

When looking at the hardware collection for Zach Edey, it is hard to argue with Coach Painter for defending his player. The back-to-back Big Ten Player of the Year also won the National Player of the Year award title last season, which he might repeat this season.

After averaging 22.3 points, 12.9 rebounds, and 2.1 blocks season last year en route to his National Player of the Year Award selection, Edey has improved in virtually every facet of the game this season.

Upping his scoring average to 24.6 while maintaining similar rebounding numbers, his efficiency has also seen a climb to 62% from 60%. Fans still tend to criticize his playstyle, claiming that the 7'4" Center gets favorable calls from the referees.

Matt Painter and Purdue Boilermakers vanquishing ghosts of the past

After last season ended heartbreakingly for the #1-seeded Purdue Boilermakers, there was a dose of skepticism around the team. After a dominant regular season last year led by Zach Edey, the team lost to Fairleigh Dickinson in a 16-seed vs.1-seed upset in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.

While the regular season played out similarly as last year, a new doubt persisted about their chances in the NCAA Tournament. So far, through two rounds, Purdue and Edey, have both answered all the doubts.

After a 78-50 victory in the first round over Grambling State, the second round was even more dominant. The Boilermakers dispatched Utah State to the tune of 106-67, making it the second-biggest margin for a 1v8 matchup in March Madness history

Edey was in sublime form, finishing with 30 points and 21 rebounds in Game 1 before a 23-point, 14-rebound performance against Utah State. This made him the only player in NCAA history to total 50 points and 35 rebounds over a two-game stretch.

Their next match is against the 5th-seeded Gonzaga team that has looked dominant in its victory over McNeese State and upset over the Kansas Jayhawks.