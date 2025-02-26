Ja Morant's sister Niya has a 2-word reaction as $197,230,450 Grizzlies star nails clutch shot to send Suns game to overtime

Ja Morant's sister, Niya, hyped up the Memphis Grizzlies star after he nailed a clutch floater against the Phoenix Suns with 1.4 seconds left in regulation, tying the game at 137-all at FedExForum on Tuesday. Morant, who signed a five-year, $197,230,450 deal with the Grizzlies in July 2022, eventually went on to help Memphis beat Phoenix 151-148 in overtime.

When Morant tied the game late in regulation time, Niya uploaded a clip of his shot on her Instagram story with a two-word reaction.

"Call em," Niya wrote on her IG story while adding a phone emoji.



Morant ended the game against the Suns with a game-high 29 points, along with eight assists and four rebounds. The win helped the Grizzlies (38-20) to No. 2 in the Western Conference standings. Memphis is only behind the Oklahoma Thunder (46-11), but there is still a long way to go in the season.

The Grizzlies will be aiming to win the Conference title this season and Morant is expected to play a critical role for the team along the way. This season, Morant is averaging 20.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game.

With Morant firing on all cylinders, Memphis is also a contender to win the NBA championship. However, the two-time All-Star will need supporting roles from his teammates along the way for the Grizzlies to go all in and win the championship.

Ja Morant's sister Niya is currently in her freshman year at Mississippi Valley State Devilettes

Ja Morant's sister Niya plays for the Mississippi Valley State Devilettes - Source: Imagn

Ja Morant's sister Niya is currently in her second year at Mississippi Valley State. She has played three games for the Devilettes this season but is yet to register her first points for the team.

Niya previously played three years at Houston High School, where she averaged 10.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game across 43 games.

