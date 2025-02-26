  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • Ja Morant's sister Niya has a 2-word reaction as $197,230,450 Grizzlies star nails clutch shot to send Suns game to overtime

Ja Morant's sister Niya has a 2-word reaction as $197,230,450 Grizzlies star nails clutch shot to send Suns game to overtime

By Arnold
Modified Feb 26, 2025 11:33 GMT
Ja Morant
Ja Morant's sister Niya has a 2-word reaction as $197,230,450 Grizzlies star nails clutch shot to send Suns game to overtime (Image Credits - IMAGN)

Ja Morant's sister, Niya, hyped up the Memphis Grizzlies star after he nailed a clutch floater against the Phoenix Suns with 1.4 seconds left in regulation, tying the game at 137-all at FedExForum on Tuesday. Morant, who signed a five-year, $197,230,450 deal with the Grizzlies in July 2022, eventually went on to help Memphis beat Phoenix 151-148 in overtime.

Ad

When Morant tied the game late in regulation time, Niya uploaded a clip of his shot on her Instagram story with a two-word reaction.

"Call em," Niya wrote on her IG story while adding a phone emoji.
Image via @niyamorant Instagram
Image via @niyamorant Instagram

Morant ended the game against the Suns with a game-high 29 points, along with eight assists and four rebounds. The win helped the Grizzlies (38-20) to No. 2 in the Western Conference standings. Memphis is only behind the Oklahoma Thunder (46-11), but there is still a long way to go in the season.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

The Grizzlies will be aiming to win the Conference title this season and Morant is expected to play a critical role for the team along the way. This season, Morant is averaging 20.8 points, 4.1 rebounds and 7.4 assists per game.

With Morant firing on all cylinders, Memphis is also a contender to win the NBA championship. However, the two-time All-Star will need supporting roles from his teammates along the way for the Grizzlies to go all in and win the championship.

Ad

Ja Morant's sister Niya is currently in her freshman year at Mississippi Valley State Devilettes

Ja Morant&#039;s sister Niya plays for the Mississippi Valley State Devilettes - Source: Imagn
Ja Morant's sister Niya plays for the Mississippi Valley State Devilettes - Source: Imagn

Ja Morant's sister Niya is currently in her second year at Mississippi Valley State. She has played three games for the Devilettes this season but is yet to register her first points for the team.

Niya previously played three years at Houston High School, where she averaged 10.9 points, 4.8 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game across 43 games.

Grizzlies Nation! You can check out the latest Memphis Grizzlies Schedule and dive into the Grizzlies Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.

Quick Links

Edited by nagpaltusharn25
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी