“Jacket hard twin”: BF Connor McCaffery’s brothers Jack & Patrick, Kylie Feuerbach & more react to Caitlin Clark’s heartwarming post after Iowa honor

Caitlin Clark's boyfriend, Connor McCaffery, was at Carver-Hawkeye Arena on Sunday when Iowa honored the former Hawkeye star by retiring her No. 22 jersey. The recognition caps off a historic college career for Clark, during which she broke several NCAA records, including totaling the most points in history.

On Monday, the Indiana Fever point guard shared a heartwarming post on Instagram reflecting on the moment. The post included several pictures from the ceremony, including one with her boyfriend Connor McCaffery, a Butler Bulldogs assistant coach and a former Hawkeyes basketball player.

"Such a special day, surrounded by all my favorite people. Feeling incredibly overwhelmed by the love and support from everyone—thank you hawkeye nation🫶🏻" Clark wrote as the caption.

The post drew reactions from Clark’s fans, friends, family, former teammates, Iowa players and her boyfriend's brothers.

Here are some of the comments:

"Jacket hard twin," Jack McCaffery wrote.

Jack, Connor's younger brother, plays at West Senior High in Iowa and signed with Butler as part of the 2025 recruiting class.

"in the land of no chuzz," Connor's other brother, Patrick, added.

"So happy to be by your side. Love ya," Clark's former teammate, Kate Martin, commented.

"*in the voice* 'You’re so cool and awesome,'" Hawkeye senior Kylie Feuerbach wrote.

"Endlessly proud of you, love you to pieces🥺🩷." Jada Gyamfi said.

"So proud of you ❤️❤️" ex-Iowa star Gabbie Marshall chimed in.

Connor McCaffery's dad Fran McCaffery speaks on Clark's jersey retirement

Caitlin Clark's boyfriend, Connor McCaffery, is the son of Iowa men's basketball coach Fran McCaffery. After the jersey retirement ceremony, Fran spoke gloriously about Clark's career and the impact she has in the sport.

"Well it really meant a lot to her and understandably so," McCafery told the media on Monday. "It was an opportunity for people from the entire state and on an international level, even as we saw, to appreciate what she's done."

"Now you can reflect back and you start listing her accomplishments, which are so incredibly impressive."

"But just to be with her teammates, not only the ones that are on the team now but the ones that came back to support her, that meant so much to her. It meant a lot to her family and to the program."

Connor McCaffery played six seasons with the Iowa Hawkeyes under his father's coaching. He joined the team in 2017 and only played four games as a freshman. His playing time gradually increased over the next five seasons.

The 6-foot-5 guard averaged 6.5 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game in his final season.

