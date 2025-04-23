Jada Gyamfi, Kylie Fuerbach, Taylor Stremlow and more can't contain their excitement as Iowa lands Chazadi Wright through transfer portal 

Jan Jensen and the Iowa Hawkeyes have successfully landed Chazadi Wright through the transfer portal. The update comes less than a week after the program landed former Georgia Tech assistant LaSondra Barrett, who worked with Wright as a Yellow Jacket.
The point guard is coming off her freshman season with the program, playing 33 contests and starting in 12. She averaged 7.2 points, 2.6 assists, 2.2 rebounds, and 1.0 steals on 37.1% shooting.
Wright announced her new home through an Instagram post on Wednesday, where she posed in the Big Ten Conference team's kits.
"Hawk Nation..Wassup? 🦅 Thank God 💛🖤 #Committed," she captioned the carousel.
As fans reacted to Chazadi Wright's update in the comment section, Jada Gyamfi, Kylie Fuerbach and Taylor Stremlow also joined in:
"YAYAYAYAYAYAYYYYYYY LFG," Gyamfi wrote.
"WOOOOOOOOOOO," Fuerbach added.
"LOVE ITTTT🔥🔥," Stremlow commented.
Teagan Mallegni, Addison Deal, Tonie Morgan, Callie Levin, and others also followed:
"do yo big 1️⃣ twin🫶🏾🤞🏾," Morgan added.
"🔥🔥🔥🔥," Levin wrote.
"AYEEE LETS GOOOO," Deal commented.
What will Chazadi Wright bring to Iowa?
Chazadi Wright might not be Iowa's answer to the vacant leadership role left by Lucy Olsen. Wright's speed, vision and motor will immediately bolster the Hawkeyes' backcourt depth. The point guard has a natural feel for tempo and can control the pace, giving Jan Jensen an extra layer of versatility.
Unlike Lucy Olsen, who was brought in with the expectations of being the scoring leader for Iowa, Chazadi Wright will not be asked to drop 20 points regularly. The program is returning Taylor Stremlow alongside veterans Taylor McCabe and Kylie Feuerbach. As such, Wright's value will come through establishing rhythm and finding open teammates.
Her 37.1% shooting is lower than the Hawkeyes' standard for a player taking more than 200 shot attempts in a season. However, Wright made 88.6% of her free throws, indicating solid shooting mechanics and potential to become a dependable scorer.
