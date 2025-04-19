Iowa HC Jan Jensen "pumped" as Hawkeyes welcome newest addition to coaching staff

Iowa coach Jan Jensen expressed her delight for the Hawkeyes’ newest addition to the program as she welcomed new coaching staff member LaSondra Barrett. Jansen shared her enthusiasm at the announcement on her Instagram story on Friday. Barrett took over a vacant assistant coaching role that was previously held by Raina Harmon before she left two weeks ago for a job at Florida Gulf Coast.

“Let’s gooo! So pumped & proud to have @coachlbarrett as a Hawkeye!” Jansen wrote.

Barrett was an assistant at Georgia Tech for the past three seasons and the recruiting coordinator in her last year with the program. Her previous experience saw her take up assistant roles at Houston, Louisiana Tech and FIU. Speaking after the announcement on Friday, Barrett expressed her gratitude to be at Iowa.

"This program has a storied tradition of excellence, built on a foundation of hard work, integrity and a true passion for the game," Barrett said, via ESPN. "I'm grateful for the opportunity to contribute to a culture of success on the court and empower young women to grow as leaders and individuals."

During her collegiate basketball career, Barrett played for the LSU Tigers (2008-2012) and was selected 10th overall in the 2012 WNBA draft by the Washington Mystics, playing just one season. Barrett was also named SEC All-Freshman of the year in 2009 and was a two-time first-team All-SEC.

Iowa's Jan Jensen celebrates Lucy Olsen’s WNBA Draft moment

Iowa Hawkeyes coach Jan Jensen was quick to praise star guard Lucy Olsen after she was selected by the Washington Mystics as the No. 23 overall pick in the 2025 WNBA draft on Monday. Olsen spent just one season with Iowa after joining the Hawkeyes from Villanova in 2024.

Olsen was selected to the first-team All-Big Ten last season. She averaged 15.2 points, 3.8 rebounds and 4.0 assists on 42.3% shooting.

After her selection, Jensen expressed her love and pride on X for Olsen.

“Another Hawkeye is heading to the @wnba … @LucyOlsenbball is heading to The Washington Mystics!🙌🏼 Let’s Goooo!!!! 🖤💛," Jensen tweeted.

Jenson’s reaction showed that Olsen left an impression. Her grit, leadership and scoring ability during the Hawkeyes' postseason run to the NCAA Tournament second round proved her importance to the Iowa community.

