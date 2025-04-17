Gabbie Marshall, Lucy Olsen and more laud Raina Harmon as former assistant coach parts ways with Iowa

Raina Harmon bid farewell to the Iowa Hawkeyes after she accepted the coaching job at Florida Gulf Coast. Harmon posted an image of her message to the Hawkeyes faithful on Instagram on Wednesday, drawing reactions from former Iowa players, including Gabbie Marshall and Lucy Olsen.

Ad

Harmon thanked Iowa for allowing her to work with some of the best coaches and student-athletes in the United States and for helping her become the leader that she is today.

Ad

Trending

"It's hard to put into words what my time at the University of Iowa has meant to me - but I want to take a moment to say thank you from the bottom of my heart," Harmon wrote. "When I first arrived in Iowa City, I couldn't have imagined the journey ahead."

"I've had the privilege of working alongside some of the most dedicated student-athletes, coaching and staff in America. I've grown here - not just as a coach, but as a woman, a leader and a believer in what's possible when people believe in one another."

Ad

Raina Harmon later thanked Iowa coaches Lisa Bluder and Jan Jensen for believing in her. She also lauded the Iowa fans, calling them "the heartbeat of this program." Harmon reminded the Hawkeye Nation that Iowa will always be with her as she takes the next step in her coaching journey.

"Once a Hawkeye, always a Hawkeye," Harmon wrote.

Harmon's Iowa players were quick to comment on her Instagram post, which has generated more than 2,300 likes.

Ad

Iowa players commented on Raina Harmon's farewell message on Instagram. Source: Instagram/@raina15

"I LOVE YOU," Gabbie Marshall wrote.

Ad

"Love you. Go Flyyyy, you rock!" Lucy Olsen commented.

"Love you," Sydney Affolter wrote with a heart emoji.

"Love you and miss you already," Taylor Stremlow replied.

"The best," Molly Davis wrote.

How Raina Harmon's Iowa fared in the 2024-25 NCAA season

Not much was expected from the Iowa Hawkeyes, who entered the 2024-25 NCAA season without Caitlin Clark. She left Iowa after leading the Hawkeyes to back-to-back national championship game appearances to join the Indiana Fever in the WNBA.

Ad

Iowa Hawkeyes guard Caitlin Clark (#22) hugs assistant coach Raina Harmon during a NCAA Big Ten Conference women's basketball game against Michigan at Carver-Hawkeye Arena. Photo: Imagn

The Hawkeyes advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the 31st time in their program history after they finished the regular season and the Big Ten Tournament with a 22-10 record. Their 2025 NCAA title hopes ended in the second round of March Madness, losing 96-62 to the Oklahoma Sooners.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joel Reyes Joel Reyes is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of the Philippines.



Joel has 10 years of work experience in sports writing, beginning his career at TopBet News (2014-2017) before joining Sportradar as an Integrity Analyst for its Integrity Services team (November 2017 to December 2020). He became a Content Writer at Sports World News (June 2021 to 2022) before joining Sports Brief as a Sports Editor in February 2023.



Duke is Joel's favorite college basketball team, a proven winner in the NCAA that always attracts the best talent. His favorite moment was Duke beating Wisconsin in the 2015 final.



When not working or watching sports, Joel likes to watch movies and TV series, as well as travel. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here