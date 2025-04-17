Gabbie Marshall, Lucy Olsen and more laud Raina Harmon as former assistant coach parts ways with Iowa

Raina Harmon bid farewell to the Iowa Hawkeyes after she accepted the coaching job at Florida Gulf Coast. Harmon posted an image of her message to the Hawkeyes faithful on Instagram on Wednesday, drawing reactions from former Iowa players, including Gabbie Marshall and Lucy Olsen.
Harmon thanked Iowa for allowing her to work with some of the best coaches and student-athletes in the United States and for helping her become the leader that she is today.
"It's hard to put into words what my time at the University of Iowa has meant to me - but I want to take a moment to say thank you from the bottom of my heart," Harmon wrote. "When I first arrived in Iowa City, I couldn't have imagined the journey ahead."
"I've had the privilege of working alongside some of the most dedicated student-athletes, coaching and staff in America. I've grown here - not just as a coach, but as a woman, a leader and a believer in what's possible when people believe in one another."
Raina Harmon later thanked Iowa coaches Lisa Bluder and Jan Jensen for believing in her. She also lauded the Iowa fans, calling them "the heartbeat of this program." Harmon reminded the Hawkeye Nation that Iowa will always be with her as she takes the next step in her coaching journey.
"Once a Hawkeye, always a Hawkeye," Harmon wrote.
Harmon's Iowa players were quick to comment on her Instagram post, which has generated more than 2,300 likes.
"I LOVE YOU," Gabbie Marshall wrote.
"Love you. Go Flyyyy, you rock!" Lucy Olsen commented.
"Love you," Sydney Affolter wrote with a heart emoji.
"Love you and miss you already," Taylor Stremlow replied.
"The best," Molly Davis wrote.
How Raina Harmon's Iowa fared in the 2024-25 NCAA season
Not much was expected from the Iowa Hawkeyes, who entered the 2024-25 NCAA season without Caitlin Clark. She left Iowa after leading the Hawkeyes to back-to-back national championship game appearances to join the Indiana Fever in the WNBA.
The Hawkeyes advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the 31st time in their program history after they finished the regular season and the Big Ten Tournament with a 22-10 record. Their 2025 NCAA title hopes ended in the second round of March Madness, losing 96-62 to the Oklahoma Sooners.
