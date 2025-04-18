Jake Ferguson drops 2-word reaction after GF Haley Cavinder turns to fiancé

Jake Ferguson put a ring on it. The Dallas Cowboys tight end proposed to Haley Cavinder, and the couple made a shared Instagram post on Friday annoucing the exciting news.

Ad

"The easiest love," the Instagram caption read.

Ad

Trending

Ferguson added the post to his Instagram story and dropped a two-word statement regarding his engagement.

"SHORTY —-> FIANCÉ"

Jake Ferguson shares news of his engagement on his Instagram story

Cavinder is a former University of Miami women's basketball player and is known for her online presence. She and twin Hanna share aspects of their lives on social media with their large following.

Ad

Hanna, along with other family and friends, was in attendance for the proposal. The twins posted a number of videos from the big day on their TikTok, which has 4.6 million followers. The posts included the two showing off their outfits, Hanna making a gift basket for her twin, and the two girls embracing after the proposal.

"My wombmate found her soulmate🥹," the TikTok of the two hugging read.

Ad

Ad

Ferguson proposed on the beach in Fort Myers, Florida. Photos showed a backdrop of white flowers that completed the picture-perfect moment. Ferguson and Cavinder are an athletic power couple and have now taken their relationship to the next level.

Michael Rubin's 2024 Fanatics Super Bowl Party - Source: Getty

Haley Cavinder and Jake Ferguson Relationship Timeline

Fans first linked Cavinder and Ferguson in September 2023. Cavinder was seen sporting Cowboys merch around that time, highlighted by a time she was spotted sporting aFerguson jersey.

Ad

She and Hanna went to a Cowboys game that December and shortly after, Cavinder included a photo of her and the football star in her 2023 Instagram dump, basically confirming their relationship.

Ad

Speculation that the two athletes began dating in September 2023 was proven correct when Haley commemorated the couple's one year anniversary on Instagram on Sep. 24, 2024.

The star-studded couple often make appearances on each other's social media. Last March, Cavinder and Ferguson shared photos of a Carribean vacation they took together on Instagram. Cavinder supported her then boyfriend throughout this past NFL season by attending Cowboys games. At one game, she wore a custom jacket with Ferguson's name and jersey number on the back.

Ad

Ad

Ferguson is also supportive of his fiancé's athletic endeavors, having cheered Cavinder on at her Hurricanes basketball games this past season.

Cavinder and Ferguson often share aspects of their relationship on social media, including the news of their engagement.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Lindsey Ware Lindsey Ware is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over five years of experience working with publications such as The News & Observer, The Daily Tar Heel, Triangle Tribune and Cardiac Cane. She has also worked for Major League Baseball, The Holly Springs Salamanders, The Tri-City Chili Peppers, Tuffy Talk, Super Meteors Basketball, Just Good Network and Living Sport.



Lindsey has a Bachelor’s Degree in Media and Journalism from UNC Chapel Hill. Her education allowed Lindsey to gain experience in sports communication, which she honed in internships. Other than being a storyteller and sports fanatic, Lindsey is also a social media and marketing specialist.



Her favorite college team is UNC, although she grew up a N.C. State fan as both of her parents are Wolfpack alumni. Michael Jordan was a huge deal in North Carolina when Lindsey was growing up, and after a summer spent at UNC’s Sports Journalism Camp back in high school, Lindsey was set on being a Tar Heel.



Lindsey's favorite college coach of all time is Roy Williams. During her time attending UNC Chapel Hill and writing for The Daily Tar Heel, Lindsey was lucky enough to meet and speak with Williams a few times. He was like a celebrity on UNC’s campus and was beloved for his coaching style and success with the Tar Heels, accumulating three NCAA championship titles in 18 years.



When not watching or writing about sports, Lindsey enjoys reading, trying new restaurants and coffee shops, and spending time with my friends, family and dog. She also likes to journal, watch movies and paint. Know More

Dallas Cowboys Fans! Check out the latest Cowboys Schedule and dive into the Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.