Jase Richardson, Cayden Boozer, Kameron Mercer and others react as Jaxon Richardson finalises his potential college destinations

Jaxon Richardson, ranked No. 18 in the Class of 2026, has trimmed his list of top programs to ten. Richardson is now considering Alabama, Cincinnati, Creighton, Louisville, Miami, Michigan, Ole Miss, Seton Hall, USC and Villanova for commitment.
He has already scheduled his first official visit to Alabama on September 13. Previously, he made unofficial visits to Michigan and USC.
On Tuesday, kyledoirondesign shared an Instagram graphic post featuring Jaxon Richardson surrounded by the ten programs he shortlisted. The post also had a clip showcasing Jaxon's skills, versatility and scoring prowess.
Jase Richardson, selected by the Orlando Magic in the 2025 NBA draft, expressed pride towards his brother.
"proud ❤️," Jase wrote.
Cayden Boozer, signed with Duke along with twin brother Cameron Boozer, left a lighthearted comment.
"👀👀"
"Where’s Duke? What a joke," Boozer commented.
Creighton Bluejays signee Hudson Greer highlighted his program.
"🐦🐦🐦," he wrote.
Other prospects also left appreciative comments.
"👀🔥," Marcus Johnson, Ohio State commit, wrote.
"what a guy," Jasir Rencher, Washington Huskies commit, remarked.
"i’m thinking bama for you," Kameron Mercer, Class of 2028 prospect, suggested.
Jaxon Richardson has performed consistently on the EYBL circuit and for Columbus High (FL) last season. He averaged 13.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 steals at Columbus. He helped the team to a 30–3 record.
In the Arizona EYBL leg, he averaged 16 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist, 1.5 steals and 2.5 blocks in two games. At Session III in Kansas City, he posted 54 points, 30 rebounds and 8 assists over three games.
Jaxon Richardson on growing up in an NBA family
On Monday, "The Field of 68 Podcast" shared a conversation with Jaxon Richardson in which he talked about the impact of growing up in an NBA household.
“It’s kind of like a cheat sheet, honestly,” he said. “They know what to do in the process because my dad’s already been there and my brother just made it there.”
Jaxon credited his father, Jason Richardson, a two-time NBA Slam Dunk Contest champion, and his brother Jase for helping him improve his game as well as his off-court skills.
“They give me good information on how to approach the game, especially the business side and what you need to be ready for,” he said.
“They tell me what to do and what not to do,” Jaxon added. “It’s easier to handle things because I already know what’s expected.”
Richardson has his senior year ahead to decide on his college of choice.
