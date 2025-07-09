Jase Richardson, Cayden Boozer, Kameron Mercer and others react as Jaxon Richardson finalises his potential college destinations

Jaxon Richardson, ranked No. 18 in the Class of 2026, has trimmed his list of top programs to ten. Richardson is now considering Alabama, Cincinnati, Creighton, Louisville, Miami, Michigan, Ole Miss, Seton Hall, USC and Villanova for commitment.

Ad

He has already scheduled his first official visit to Alabama on September 13. Previously, he made unofficial visits to Michigan and USC.

On Tuesday, kyledoirondesign shared an Instagram graphic post featuring Jaxon Richardson surrounded by the ten programs he shortlisted. The post also had a clip showcasing Jaxon's skills, versatility and scoring prowess.

Ad

Trending

Jase Richardson, selected by the Orlando Magic in the 2025 NBA draft, expressed pride towards his brother.

"proud ❤️," Jase wrote.

Comments on the post about Jaxon Richardson's shortlisted ten schools

Cayden Boozer, signed with Duke along with twin brother Cameron Boozer, left a lighthearted comment.

Ad

"👀👀"

"Where’s Duke? What a joke," Boozer commented.

Creighton Bluejays signee Hudson Greer highlighted his program.

"🐦🐦🐦," he wrote.

Other prospects also left appreciative comments.

"👀🔥," Marcus Johnson, Ohio State commit, wrote.

"what a guy," Jasir Rencher, Washington Huskies commit, remarked.

"i’m thinking bama for you," Kameron Mercer, Class of 2028 prospect, suggested.

Jaxon Richardson has performed consistently on the EYBL circuit and for Columbus High (FL) last season. He averaged 13.3 points, 5.2 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.3 steals at Columbus. He helped the team to a 30–3 record.

Ad

In the Arizona EYBL leg, he averaged 16 points, 6 rebounds, 1 assist, 1.5 steals and 2.5 blocks in two games. At Session III in Kansas City, he posted 54 points, 30 rebounds and 8 assists over three games.

Jaxon Richardson on growing up in an NBA family

On Monday, "The Field of 68 Podcast" shared a conversation with Jaxon Richardson in which he talked about the impact of growing up in an NBA household.

Ad

“It’s kind of like a cheat sheet, honestly,” he said. “They know what to do in the process because my dad’s already been there and my brother just made it there.”

Jaxon credited his father, Jason Richardson, a two-time NBA Slam Dunk Contest champion, and his brother Jase for helping him improve his game as well as his off-court skills.

Ad

“They give me good information on how to approach the game, especially the business side and what you need to be ready for,” he said.

“They tell me what to do and what not to do,” Jaxon added. “It’s easier to handle things because I already know what’s expected.”

Richardson has his senior year ahead to decide on his college of choice.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nishant Nishant is a Delhi-based journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in High School Sports. He graduated in Mathematical Sciences and is pursuing a Masters in Operational Research at Delhi University.



With his educational background and over four years of experience, Nishant likes to be precise with information. He is passionate about cricket, football, basketball, and chess, often writing about events and game analysis.



His favorite team is the Michigan Wolverines, and he thoroughly enjoyed their unbeaten season and championship win, especially when it culminated in Jim Harbaugh fulfilling his promise of getting a tattoo.



When he is not working or watching sports, Nishant likes to play football and write poetry. Wrapping everything in humor with relatable memes and defending his heart out on the football field is why he gets up every day. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here