Jaxon Richardson, the son of former Golden State Warriors guard Jason Richardson and brother of Orlando Magic's 25th pick this year, Jase Richardson, admitted that coming from an NBA family has given him a major advantage. Appearing on The Field of 68 Podcast on Monday, Jaxon opened up about what it felt like to have NBA-level guidance at home.

Ad

Jaxon, a 6-foot-5 forward out of Christopher Columbus High School, is one of the top unsigned prospects in the class of 2026. He has reportedly received offers from Alabama, Florida, Michigan, Georgia, Arizona State, Cincinnati, Washington, UNLV and San Diego State.

“It’s kind of like a cheat sheet, honestly,” Richardson said. “They kind of know what to do in the process because my dad’s already been there and my brother just made it there. So, they kind of tell me what to do and what not to do.”

Ad

Trending

Having a two-time NBA Slam Dunk Champion as a father meant Richardson grew up around the game at its highest level. He spoke about gaining insight into the behind-the-scenes demands of a professional basketball career.

“They give me good information, just kind of how you have to approach the game,” Richardson said. “Like the business part of it, what you have to do, what time you have to be ready for certain things. It’s just kind of easier to go do these things because I already know what you need to do.”

Ad

Ad

Five-Star recruit Jaxon Richardson draws comparisons to his father

Despite being one of the most highly rated prospects in the 2026 recruiting class, five-star small forward Jaxon Richardson has reportedly not received an offer from a school tied to his family history, Michigan State University.

On Thursday, recruiting analyst Paul Biancardi highlighted Jaxon in his “NBA comps for top 2026 players” article on ESPN, drawing direct comparisons to his father.

Ad

“Jaxon's father, Jason, starred at Michigan State and then in the NBA,” Biancardi wrote. “His brother, Jase, also played at Michigan State. Jaxon is the best talent most times he steps on the court.”

Biancardi praised the player for his explosive vertical athleticism and growing offensive versatility. He also noted that as Richardson entered his senior season, improving his defense and rebounding would be the next step in his evolution.

Ranked No. 7 among small forwards and No. 20 overall in the 2026 class according to reports, Richardson is in high demand.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Victor Isikhueme Victor Isikhueme is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with a Bachelor’s Degree in Building Technology. His passion for sports led him to become a sports writer and Victor has seven years of experience at V93 Media, Covenant University Premier League and AfroSport Media Network.



Victor ran track and field at high school and university (100m, 200m 4x100m, High Jump and Long Jump) and played football at university and at a semi-professional level.



His favorite basketball players are Zion Williamson and Steph Curry. Williamson because of his immense potential and Curry because of the way he changed the game.



When not working, Victor is a gamer, both competitively and casually. He enjoys listening to sports podcasts, watching sports shows and playing Football Manager. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here