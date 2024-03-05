Jay Bilas hails Iowa superstar Caitlin Clark as the greatest scorer in NCAA history: "That's a fact"

Caitlin Clark has been getting recognition worldwide after her record-breaking night. Recently, Caitlin Clark broke numerous records, including surpassing Pete Maravich as the NCAA's all-time career scoring leader for both men's and women's college basketball.

ESPN's Jay Bilas appeared on the 'Dan Patrick Show' and had some compliments for the 6-foot guard from Des Moines, Iowa. The former Duke Blue Devil said there was no debate on whether or not Caitlin Clark is the greatest scorer in NCAA Division 1 college basketball history. Bilas said:

"Caitlin Clark of Iowa has scored more points than anyone that has played division 1 college basketball. That's a fact."

Jaeson Maravich reacts to Caitlin Clark's breaking Pete Maravich's record

After passing Lynette Woodard in the all-time scoring list in women's basketball, Clark was on pace to break not only the record in women's college basketball, but the No. 1 all-time scoring milestone for both men's and women's which was held by late great LSU star, Pete Maravich.

Maravich's son, Jaeson, had some thoughts before Clark broke her father's record.

"I look at my dad's record, and if somebody breaks it, it's almost like two totally different records,” he said, “just because of the circumstances and the rules and everything else. I think they had said if he had played four years, he would have had close to 5,000."

Jaeson Maravich also said that in his opinion both men's and women's records are different.

"So, I said this last year: It's kind of like an apple-to-orange comparison. And then if you're talking about the women's record, I mean, to me, that'd be two totally separate records," Jaeson added.

In Iowa's regular-season finale, the Iowa Hawkeyes star dropped 35 points against Ohio State on a memorable night in the NCAA. Placed on the charity stripe at the end of the second quarter with the sold out crowd in anticipation at the Carver-Hawkeye Arena, the 6-foot guard calmly sank the free throws, making history.

Clark is currently averaging 32.3 points, 7.3 rebounds, and 8.7 assists in 30 games for the Hawkeyes. The 2023 Naismith Player of the Year, is expected to win the award for the 2023-2024 season as well.

Following their last regular-season game, the Iowa Hawkeyes are set to participate in the Big Ten conference tournament. They are scheduled to face the winner of the #7 Penn State vs. #10 Wisconsin game in the quarterfinals on March 8 (Friday) at 6:30 PM ET.