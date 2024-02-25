Jim Harbaugh's daughter Grace Harbaugh marks her presence at Detroit Pistons practice facility ahead of Orlando showdown

Since her father Jim Harbaugh departed Michigan for the Los Angeles Chargers, Grace Harbaugh has been enjoying the football off-season and recently posted what she was up to on her Instagram stories.

She posted a picture of herself at the Detroit Pistons (8-47) training facility ahead of their showdown with the Orlando Magic (31-25).

Grace Harbaugh's Instagram story

During her dad's tenure as coach of the Wolverines, Grace was a part of the institution's water polo team before she graduated last year.

Grace Harbaugh is a staunch defender of her father

Late last year, just before the Michigan Wolverines went on the road against the Penn State Nittany Lions coach Jim Harbaugh was suspended for the last three regular-season games by the Big Ten due to his alleged role in the sign-stealing scandal.

Grace posted on Instagram a stringent defense of her father who was implicated in the saga due to his position as the coach of the program.

"Oftentimes I think we have an idea of who people are before we even know them or understand things fully. People know my dad to be incredibly headstrong, stubborn and unapologetically himself. They're not wrong. But what people also don't know is that he refers to his players as his own kids," Grace Harbaugh wrote.

"That he loves Michigan football more than anything in the world. And that in my 23 years of life, I've not once heard him complain; not when things get hard, not when I know he's exhausted from pulling 18-hour days. And especially not when due process has failed."

Harbaugh further defended her father's honor and revealed the tenets by which he raised her and her siblings, Jay and James Harbaugh.

"My parents both taught me the importance of integrity, accountability, and leading a life in the light," wrote Grace Harbaugh. I know who my dad is. I know his heart, and I know that what he taught me about leading a good life is what he practices daily."

Many fans and analysts called for any potential Michigan national title win to be stripped and deemed Harbaugh's team compromised.

After the Wolverines beat the Alabama Crimson Tide 27-20 in the Rose Bowl, Grace Harbaugh was at it again, celebrating on Instagram with an incendiary message.

"Evil Empire laughing all the way to the natty," she wrote.

Grace has shown an affinity for sports during her time in the limelight as the coach's daughter. It seems basketball has caught her fancy for now.