Michigan HC Jim Harbaugh's ex-wife Miah once broke her silence on the real reason behind the ending of their 10-year-long marriage

Michigan Wolverines coach Jim Harbaugh has been in the midst of a storm of controversies this year even as he leads an excellent football program to an unbeaten season.

Details of his divorce from his first wife Miah Harbaugh, whom he was married to for 10 years between 1996 and 2006, recently emerged. The Michigan coach got remarried to Sarah Feuerborn in 2008.

Miah Harbaugh's birth name was Miah Burke before she got married to Jim Harbaugh and took his name. They have three children together, Jay, James and Grace Harbaugh.

The life of Miah and Jim Harbaugh

Mia Harbaugh was born in 1972 in New Jersey and has a bachelor's degree in paralegal studies but was a waitress when she met Jim Harbaugh.

They dated for five years before getting married in 1996 and had three children together before the end of their marriage in 2006.

Initially, speculation was that the marriage ended due to infidelity, but Miah made a throwaway comment that it was mostly due to the time constraints of her husband's career and the strain it put on her family life.

Jim Harbaugh has seven children from two marriages. Jay, his first son is a special teams coach at Michigan under his father. James is a music, theatre and dance major at Michigan.

Grace Harbaugh graduated with a degree in History of Art from Michigan, where she played water polo.

After getting remarried to Sarah Feuerborn, Jim had four children with her. Two daughters, Katherine and Addison and two sons, John and Jack.

How Jim Harbaugh handled his son coming out

James Harbaugh, the Michigan coach's second son, detailed how he came out as gay to his father during an episode of "Two Outs Podcast."

"It was actually after the election. It was the night of it, it was like at 2 a.m., I texted him and said something like, I don’t know … I just told him, I was really nervous, and I was scared about how things were going to be now, because I didn’t feel comfortable about stuff. He said something very encouraging back," James said.

"And I wasn’t sure if like, because him and I had never talked about it, if he knew what I was trying to say, so I just flat-out verbatim told him, ‘dad, I’m gay, do you know that?’"

James and Grace Harbaugh have both been vocal in their support for their father after the sign-stealing scandal broke.