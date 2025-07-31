"Joel Embiid didn't do that as a freshman": Pressure mounts on Darryn Peterson as Bill Self envisions him to lead Kansas

Kansas freshman Darryn Peterson came to Lawrence with high expectations. Throughout his high school career, Peterson consistently performed at an elite level, and now in college, Kansas fans are eager to see if he can bring that same energy and dominance to the Big 12.

Kansas coach Bill Self sees an even bigger role for Darryn Peterson heading into next season. During an appearance on CBS Sports' "Inside College Basketball" podcast, which was released on YouTube on Thursday, Self shared his vision for the 6-foot-6 freshman. Despite being just a freshman, Self expects Peterson to take on a central role within the team, something that he hasn't always asked of top recruits like Joel Embiid in the past.

"I would think as a freshman coming in with the ability to put a team on his back," Self said. "I'll be honest, I don't know that I've had one. We didn't ask Wigs to do that as a freshman. Embiid didn't do that as a freshman. Josh had Frank Mason, and Devonte Graham didn't ask to do as a freshman with this particular roster.

You know, let's just call it like it is. Darren needs to be the guy, and if he's that guy, then you know, he'll put up numbers that are as good as anybody we've had here." [Timestamp: 15:26]

Coach Bill Self, however, also made it clear that Peterson won't be expected to carry the load alone. He believes other players on the roster will need to step up as well because, if they do, Peterson won't have to shoulder the team's responsibilities by himself every time.

"The bottom line is those other guys around him need to develop so he can not have to be the guy all the time," Self said. "You know if Flory keeps developing Bryson Tiller, you know Melvin Council, Cole Rosario, Jaden Dawson, if Trey Whit,e if those guys keep developing, then he won't have so much pressure on him to perform." [Timestamp: 16:05]

However, despite the pressure that comes with such high expectations, Coach Self is confident that Peterson is more than capable of performing at the top level he is known for.

"I haven't been around anybody that's more prepared to be a college freshman than can carry the load more so than what Darren can," Self said. [Timestamp: 16:31]

Darryn Peterson finished high school basketball as the No. 2-ranked prospect in ESPN's 2025 class. As a result, the five-star shooting guard was the highest-ranked recruit to commit to the Jayhawks, joining four-star prospects Kohl Rosario, Samis Calderon, and three-star Jaden Nickens.

"He can do some things you can't coach," Kansas coach Bill Self said of Darryn Peterson's athletic ability

In the same podcast, Coach Bill Self also praised Darryn Peterson's raw talent and natural ability. According to him, Peterson can do certain things on the court that simply can't be taught, especially when it comes to his athleticism.

"He's an athlete," Self said. "He's got length. He can still develop, obviously scoring the ball, but he can do some things you can't coach from an athletic standpoint. His skills have gotten so much better, but you know, he needs to be an all-league player." [Timestamp: 17:06]

Darryn Peterson has already participated in several practice sessions with the Jayhawks, and the early signs are promising so far. Hopefully, he'll continue to build on that momentum and live up to the high expectations from fans and Coach Self.

