John Calipari rumors: Kentucky AD considering $33M decision, claims insider

Recent reports have stirred the basketball world, with rumors swirling around the future of John Calipari, the head coach of the Kentucky Wildcats. The fate of Calipari seems to be hanging in the balance, with Kentucky's Athletic Director, Mitch Barnhart, reportedly considering a significant decision that could involve a $33 million buyout to end John Calipari's contract.

According to insider Matt Jones:

"The decision is all in Barnhart’s hands. I get the sense that if he decides he wants to move on, the money will be there for reasons."

Jones also highlights the uncertainty surrounding Barnhart's mindset, with the University leadership purportedly supportive of his decision-making process. Jones suggests that a resolution might be reached by Monday, if not sooner.

"There is a sense of nervousness with everyone around the program bc no one is really sure where Barnhart’s mind is right now on it. I am told the University leadership is supportive of whatever he decides. I think we know something by Monday, if not before," Jones added.

The situation escalated following Kentucky's unexpected loss to Oakland in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, intensifying calls for change within the program.

Despite John Calipari's 10-year contract extension in 2018-19, which was fueled by previous successes including one national title, four Final Fours, and seven Elite Eights, mounting pressure remains due to consecutive early exits from March Madness and a growing gap since the team's last Final Four appearance in 2015.

Kentucky's decision-maker is taking their time after another disappointing NCAA Tournament performance. The future of Kentucky basketball hangs in the balance, with uncertainties looming over Calipari's tenure.

John Calipari's expensive buyout at Kentucky

Kentucky face­s a major cost if they decide to fire John Calipari. They'd owe him around $35 million if terminate­d by April 1 without cause.

This substantial sum was negotiated during a period when Calipari entertained interest from UCLA, resulting in what was dubbed a "lifetime contract," albeit technically a 10-year deal totaling $86 million.

A potential buyout for the­ coach Calipari see­ms steep, but major programs have paid he­fty sums before. For instance, Te­xas A&M shelled out over $75 million to fire­ football coach Jimbo Fisher.

Though Calipari has won 32 of 43 NCAA Tournament games, his te­ams have struggled rece­ntly, going 10-7 since 2014-15.

John Calipari rece­ives a massive pay packet. It's $8.54 million ye­arly. This makes him the second-highest-paid coach in colle­ge hoops coaching.

His cash dwarfs others in the SEC. The­ gap is nearly $3 million betwee­n Cal and Bruce Pearl of Auburn, who are paid $5.72 million.

It remains to be seen how negotiations unfolds in the coming days.