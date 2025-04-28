John Calipari's son, Brad Calipari, hyped as former Kentucky star Karl-Anthony Towns sinks game-winner vs Detroit

Arkansas assistant coach Brad Calipari, John Calipari's son, has been at his father's side as he has established his new regime in college basketball, leading the Razorbacks to the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

Ad

Brad was hired as an assistant coach and the director of on-court player development to the staff of his father last year when he took the Razorbacks' job, regularly appearing on the sidelines during games.

During the offseason, he has shown fans snippets from his life and on Sunday, he posted a clip on his Instagram stories of himself celebrating New York Knicks star Karl-Anthony Towns' scoring the game-winner in his team's 94-93 win over the Detroit Pistons on Sunday to take a 3-1 series lead.

Ad

Trending

"YEAAHHHHHHHHHHH BROTHER @karltowns," Calipari captioned his story.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Brad Calipari one of the reasons John Calipari left Kentucky

Last year in April, the enigmatic John Calipari shockingly left the Kentucky Wildcats after a 15-year tenure to take the Arkansas Razorbacks job. During a segment of "The Dan Patrick Show," he revealed that one of the reasons he left Kentucky was that he could hire Brad Calipari to his Arkansas staff (0:55).

Ad

"I wasn't planning on this, but when it came along. ... I've got to take advantage of this, now," John Calipari said. "Let me look. Then, over a two or three day period, (Arkansas is) in the SEC too.

"They've got great facilities, they have a great fanbase, a great building which houses 20,000, great home court, pretty good support. ... and lastly, I got to hire my son. He's not one of my top three guys but he's in, he's on court and can go out and recruit a little bit and get started."

Ad

Ad

Brad Calipari played for his father for three years (2016-2019) in Kentucky for the Wildcats team that reached two Elite Eights and a Sweet 16. He transferred to Detroit Mercy, where he finished his college basketball career. He earned a bachelor’s degree in communications and media studies in Kentucky and a master’s degree in liberal arts at Detroit Mercy.

Afterward, he became a graduate assistant on John Calipari's staff in Kentucky (2022), also earning a master's degree in sports kinesiology the same year. During the 2022-2023 season, he moved to become the director of player development at Long Island University under coach Rod Strickland.

During the 2023-2024 season, Brad Calipari became the director of on-court player development for the Vanderbilt Commodores before joining his father's Arkansas Razorbacks staff.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Cabral Opiyo Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.



As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.



Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.



UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.



In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here